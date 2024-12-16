ProAct IT Group AB: Jonas Hasselberg resigns as President and CEO of Proact IT Group AB

Jonas Hasselberg has informed the board of his decision to resign from his role as President and CEO of Proact ("Proact"). The board will now begin the process of appointing a new CEO. During the notice period, Jonas Hasselberg will remain in his position to ensure a smooth transition.

After nearly seven years as CEO, Jonas Hasselberg is leaving Proact to take on new challenges outside the company. Under Jonas' leadership, Proact has grown from an annual revenue of approximately 3 billion SEK to nearly 5 billion SEK and now has around 1,200 employees. During the same period, the company's profits have increased by 70 percent, and recurring revenues have grown to nearly 1.8 billion SEK, primarily driven by a near tripling of the company's cloud revenues.

"It is with very mixed feelings that I have informed the board of my decision to step down as CEO of Proact," says Jonas Hasselberg. "Proact is an outstanding company, and I am proud to have had the privilege of leading and developing the company over nearly seven years alongside all the fantastic employees and the board. For me, this is a good time to hand over to a successor next year while I look forward with excitement and curiosity to the next step in my career."

"The board and I fully respect and understand Jonas' decision to leave his position after leading the group through several successful years," says Anna Söderblom, Chair of the Board of Proact. "I want to express my and the board's sincere gratitude to Jonas Hasselberg for his strong leadership, commitment, and focus on results. Under Jonas' management, Proact has developed fantastically in both financial and operational terms, and we have made significant moves toward our long-term financial goals. Hence, we are in a strong position to continue Proact's growth journey."

Jonas Hasselberg will remain as President and CEO of Proact until a successor is appointed or no later than June 16, 2025. A recruitment process to find his replacement will begin immediately.



This disclosure contains information that Proact IT Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 16-12-2024 08:31 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Anna Söderblom, Chair of the Board, Proact IT Group AB, +46 70 940 90 01, anna.soderblom@hhs.se

Jonas Hasselberg, CEO, Proact IT Group AB, +46 722 13 55 56, jonas.hasselberg@proact.eu

