Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.: Aston Bay Presents Corporate Update

Epworth Project:

Assays received from 376 rock grab samples and 39 lake sediment samples

Preliminary data from property-wide MobileMT geophysical survey results received and undergoing additional processing

Interpretation and compilation with surface mapping studies are underway for a January 2025 release

Storm Project:

22,475 metres ("m") of drilling completed in 153 drill holes

Work is nearly complete for the maiden resource constructed to Canadian Institute of Mining standards for a January 2025 release

Work continues with partner American West to advance mining and economic studies for a potential low-cost development.

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Epworth Project ("Epworth") and the 2024 drilling and regional exploration activities at the Storm Copper Project ("Storm") in Nunavut.

Thomas Ullrich, Chief Executive Officer of Aston Bay,commented:

"It has been a successful year of exploration at both our Storm and Epworth Projects in Nunavut.

"At Storm, 22,475m of drilling was completed, exceeding expectations. Assay results demonstrated consistent copper grades, highlighting the excellent lateral continuity of the high-grade mineralization within the known zones and defining new discoveries and prospective areas. Work is well advanced on the maiden resource for Storm and the development study work. Reports on both fronts are expected in early 2025.

"At Epworth, we are impressed with the preliminary look at the property-wide MobileMT geophysical survey results and rock and lake sediment survey results. We are processing the geophysical results further and look forward to presenting a comprehensive compilation with the mapping and sampling results in January."

Epworth Project

A prospecting, rock sampling, and geological mapping program was conducted in 2024, including structural and stratigraphic studies by Dr. Elizabeth Turner. Nine claims totalling an additional 11,900 hectares ("ha") (119 square kilometres ("km2")) were added to the claims package, now totalling 89,000 ha (890 km2)

An 8,105 line-km airborne MobileMT survey covering the claim block commenced in late August and was completed in late September. Compilation of the assay results and additional geophysical data processing are underway. When all results are received, they will be integrated with historic work and released with a new interpretation in the New Year.

Storm Project

A total of 22,475m of drilling was conducted in 153 drill holes (19,879m in 138 Reverse Circulation ("RC") holes and 2,596m in 15 diamond drill holes) during the 2024 season. Assay results demonstrated consistent copper grades, highlighting the excellent lateral continuity of the high-grade mineralization within the known zones and defining new discoveries and prospective areas. Work is well advanced on a maiden resource constructed to Canadian Institute of Mining standards for a January 2025 release.

In addition to the drill hole results previously released, several scout holes were drilled to assist in interpreting the geologic framework in the Storm area. Results from these drill holes, the final results of the 2024 program, are presented below.

Figure 1: Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling underway in the Storm area, Nunavut, Canada.

Stratigraphic and Reconnaissance Drilling

RC drill holes SR24-028, SR24-029, SR24-046, SR24-048, SR24-050, SR24-056, SR24-058, SR24-060, SR24-064, SR24-066, SR24-094, SR24-096, SR24-104, SR24-110, SR24-136 were completed within the Storm area during the 2024 drilling program (Figure 2). The drill holes were designed to assist with interpreting the stratigraphy and geological framework in several key areas. The drill holes were also used to help validate and assess the effectiveness of the geophysical surveys in the Storm area.

Drill holes SR24-046, SR24-050, SR24-060, and SR24-136 intersected minor, vein-hosted copper sulphides (Table 2).

The data from the drill holes has improved the geological understanding of the Storm Graben area and helped refine the geological model for the updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of the Storm Project.

Figure 2: Reverse Circulation (RC) drill hole locations covered in this report, overlaying copper deposit outlines, major faults, and topography.

Squall Drilling

RC drill holes SR24-108 and SR24-135 were also completed at the newly discovered Squall Prospect.

The holes were designed to test high-priority EM anomaly A3, which is visible in the data from both the 200m and 400m loop EM surveys (Figure 3). The coincident data suggested that the target may be located at a depth which crossed the designed detection ranges of the two surveys.

Drill hole SR24-108 achieved the maximum achievable depth of 182.9m downhole, limited by available drill rods. The drill hole is interpreted to have hit the eastern edge of the EM anomaly and intersected breccias and vein-hosted chalcocite assaying 2.4% Cu, 5g/t Ag in the last sampling interval of the hole (181.4 - 182.9m).

Follow-up drill hole SR24-135 was drilled to the east of SR24-108 and intersected 1.5m @ 0.5% Cu, 3g/t Ag from 163.07m downhole.

The EM anomaly and copper mineralization is interpreted to be related to a north-south orientated structure centred on drill hole SR24-108. This feature remains open, and future drilling will test the prospect to the north and south of the current drilling.

Figure 3: 400m loop MLEM image (CH20BZ) overlaying drilling and the geological and structural interpretation of the Storm area. The MLEM anomalies discussed in this report are labelled A1- A5.

Update on previously released drilling

The first drill hole of the 2024 season, SR24-001, was drilled approximately 500m north of the Cyclone Deposit and was designed to test a Fixed Loop Electromagnetic (FLEM) target defined during exploration in 2022. The interpretation of the FLEM data suggested that the source of the anomaly could be located at depth but was weakly defined.

SR24-001 was drilled to a maximum achievable depth of 251.5m (limit of RC drill rods), encountering no copper sulphides or other lithologies that could confirm or explain the source of FLEM anomaly. The drill hole encountered weak pyrite (iron sulphides) mineralization at 125m and minor clay layers, but they were not in sufficient abundance to explain the EM response.

The 2024 Moving Loop EM (MLEM) survey was extended into the area to validate the FLEM anomaly but did not did not highlight any significant anomalies. The MLEM survey was optimized to search for conductive bodies between 0-250m depth, suggesting that the FLEM anomaly may be located at a deeper level.

Exploration drill hole SR24-005 was drilled to 251.5m and was designed to test an Induced Polarisation (IP) anomaly and stratigraphic section within the central graben area of Storm.

SR24-005 encountered a thick sequence of pyrite mineralization between 58m and 204m and is the likely source of IP anomalism in this area. The drill hole did not intersect the prospective copper horizon, which is interpreted to be below the extent of the drill hole and deeper than 250m in vertical depth.

Hole ID Prospect Easting Northing RL Depth (m) Azi Inclination SR24-001 Expl. 465403 8174839 308 251.5 180 -75 SR24-005 Graben 464200 8173324 259 251.5 180 -75 SR24-028 Expl. 465867 8174040 281 140.2 180 -65 SR24-029 Expl. 465900 8174500 294 251.4 180 -65 SR24-046 Thunder W 464686 8172873 253 199.6 0.3 -60 SR24-048 Thunder W 464803 8172870 252 199.6 0.1 -60.1 SR24-050 Chinook W 465862 8172885 245 150.9 359.6 -60.3 SR24-056 Corona E 466834 8172386 244 150.9 0.2 -60.1 SR24-058 Corona E 467248 8172395 245 167.6 180 -60.4 SR24-060 Corona E 466996 8172490 251 141.7 200.49 -60.3 SR24-064 Cirrus E 462948 8173743 223 150.9 210.41 -60.2 SR24-066 Cirrus E 462861 8173793 218 150.9 210 -60.2 SR24-094 Chinook W 465884 8172982 250 199.6 215.64 -60.2 SR24-096 Chinook W 465828 8172789 242 129.5 180.05 -60 SR24-104 Expl. 463100 8173180 213 274.3 360 -85 SR24-108 Squall 464828 8172642 245 182.9 180 -60 SR24-110 Expl. 464924 8171800 184 182.9 206 -80 SR24-135 Squall 464779 8172593 240 230.1 180 -75 SR24-136 Expl. 462798 8174973 277 199.6 180 -70

Table 1: Details for the 2024 drill holes in this report.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width Cu % Zn % Ag g/t SR24-001 NSI SR24-005 NSI SR24-028 NSI SR24-029 NSI SR24-046 0.00 1.52 1.52 0.36 - 1 9.14 12.19 3.05 0.49 - 1.5 SR24-048 NSI SR24-050 106.68 108.2 1.52 0.46 - 1 SR24-056 NSI SR24-058 NSI SR24-060 13.72 15.24 1.52 0.3 - 1 SR24-064 NSI SR24-066 NSI SR24-094 NSI SR24-096 NSI SR24-104 NSI SR24-108 181.36 182.88 1.52 2.4 - 5 SR24-110 NSI SR24-135 163.07 164.59 1.52 0.5 - 3 SR24-136 38.10 39.62 1.52 0.4 - 2

Table 2: Significant interval table for the drill holes in this report (>0.2% Cu). For the 2024 exploration drill holes where no copper sulphides were intersected (none detected visually and confirmed with portable XRF), no assay analyses were conducted. (NSI = No Significant Interval.)

Details of the delineation drilling and exploration drill holes for the 2024 Storm program are available at https://astonbayholdings.com/news/2024-storm-drill-hole-details/.

Qualified Person

Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

QA/QC Protocols

The analytical work reported herein was performed by ALS Global ("ALS"), Vancouver, Canada. ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited geoanalytical laboratory and is independent of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., American West Metals Limited, and the QP.

Samples were subject to 33-element geochemistry by four-acid digestion and inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) to determine concentrations of copper, silver, lead, zinc, and other elements (ALS Method ME-ICP61a).

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. and American West Metals Limited followed industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Storm Project, incorporating a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program. Blank, duplicate, and standard samples were inserted into the sample sequence and sent to the laboratory for analysis. No significant QA/QC issues were detected during the review of the data. Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. and American West Metals Limited are not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

*Stated drill hole intersections are all core length and true width is expected to be 60% to 100% of core length.

Agreement with Epstein Research

The Company has entered into an advertisement services agreement with Peter Epstein ("Epstein Research") to increase investor engagement and create more awareness for the Company, starting on October 1, 2024. Epstein Research's engagement is for an initial term of six (6) months and is subject to renewal or cancellation in accordance with its terms (the "Term"). Epstein Research operates from New York, New York, and provides promotional services, including social media and online advertising of the Company posted on Epstein Research homepage, CEO.ca, Substack, and Linked-In; monthly written articles on the Company and/or CEO interviews written exclusively by Peter Epstein; and frequent online commentary on the Company on websites including CEO.ca, Stockhouse, TalkMarkets, LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Yahoo Finance, Facebook, StockTwits.

The Company has paid Epstein Research an amount of US$15,000 for the Term for these services. There are no common shares or options to be received as compensation in the service agreement. In addition, Epstein Research is an unrelated and unaffiliated entity in respect of the Corporation and, at the time of the agreement, Mr. Epstein owns securities of the Company purchased on the open market.

