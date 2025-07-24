Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.: Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Extensive Strike of Copper Gossans Discovered in Regional Exploration at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

High-priority regional targets identified as ongoing drilling continues to intersect copper sulfides at Storm
Highlights:
Extensive copper gossans and outcrop discovered along 8km of strike. A large mapping and sampling program aimed to follow up the preliminary MMT survey results in the Tornado area has discovered extensive visual copper in outcrop, including:
Extensive chalcocite and malachite in outcrop have been mapped along the interpreted major fault network, with chalcocite (copper sulfide) confirmed by portable XRF
RC drilling planned to test a number of the fault-related copper occurrences and stratigraphic targets at Tornado in the coming days
Diamond drilling has intersected thick intervals of visual copper sulfides. 8 diamond drill holes (for a total of 1,786m) are now complete with thick intervals of visual copper sulfides intersected, including;
PFS-001 was drilled into the southern margin of the Cyclone Deposit and intersected a combined total of 43 metres ("m") of chalcocite and chalcopyrite mineralization, including visual semi-massive sulfides
PFS-002 was drilled into the northern margin of the Cyclone Deposit and intersected approximately 49.5m combined total of chalcocite and chalcopyrite mineralization, including visual semi-massive sulfides
Reverse-Circulation (RC) drilling continuing: 21 RC drill holes completed to date (for a total of 3,194m), including;
12 holes completed at the Thunder, Lightning Ridge, Cirrus, Cyclone and Corona Deposits for resource category upgrade and expansion purposes
2 holes testing resource extensions to the south of the Cyclone Deposit
7 exploration holes completed in The Gap, Cyclone West, Squall and Hailstorm areas
Project financing agreement finalized: Ocean Partners Holdings Ltd. to provide debt finance for up to 80% of initial capital for the development of Storm
TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut. American West Metals Limited ("American West"), the Project operator, is conducting the exploration program. Aston Bay and American West have formed a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture with respect to the Storm Project property, with Aston Bay maintaining a free carried interest until a decision to mine is made upon completion of a bankable feasibility study.
Thomas Ullrich, Chief Executive Officer of Aston Bay, commented:
"We are excited to continue exploration during 2025 with additional copper discoveries at Storm. The long intercepts of visual chalcocite and other copper minerals in the geotechnical drilling bode well for resource expansion.
"As well, the large areas of copper and iron gossans at the surface above conductivity anomalies from the newly-acquired MobileMT geophysical survey increase our confidence in the prospectivity of these areas and open up new areas for future potential drilling.
With 80% of the initial development cost now covered in the agreement with Ocean Partners, the Project's development funding is now significantly de-risked. This is a notable stamp of approval from a very well-respected international metals trader. Ocean Partners' existing experience with ore-sorting and DSO copper products is a natural fit with Storm and the partnership has already begun to impact and streamline the technical aspects of the processing work flow for the ongoing PFS activities."
Figure 1: Diamond drill core from drill hole PFS-002. The core is from approximately 74m downhole and contains semi-massive visual chalcocite (dark grey mineral) within dolomite host rock (light grey). This interval has not yet been assayed.
DIAMOND DRILLING
The diamond drilling program at Storm is progressing rapidly with eight drill holes now completed for a total of 1,786m.
After completion of the first deep diamond drill hole, ST25-02, the diamond drill rig moved onto geotechnical (and potential resource) drilling to allow time for the final processing and interpretation of the MMT data to help refine the deep drill targeting. The geotechnical drilling was required for the ongoing pre-feasibility study (PFS) work for the Storm Project, and is designed to gather structural and rock strength information in the conceptual open-pit walls.
Two geotechnical drill holes have intersected wide intervals of visual copper sulfide mineralization on the margins of the current Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). Mineralization in these areas was unexpected and has extremely positive implications for potential resource growth and upgrade.
Drilling is now underway on the Cirrus Deeps target (see June 12, 2025, Aston Bay news release).
Drill hole PFS-001 details
PFS-001 was drilled to a depth of 152m on the southern margin of the Cyclone Deposit (Figures 2, 3 and 9). The drill hole was designed to test the conceptual open-pit walls for geotechnical study purposes, and was therefore completed on the very edge of the current resource envelope.
The drill hole has intersected five broad zones of visual sulfide mineralization (see Table 1) between 29-47m, 51-53m, 57-61m, 65-76m, and 83-91m downhole for a total of 43m of visual sulfide mineralization.
The visual sulfide mineralization is hosted within a thick sequence of fractured and brecciated dolomudstones of the Allen Bay Formation. Two broad styles of mineralization are present within PFS-001: stratabound style to a depth of approximately 53m, and intermittent fault-hosted to a downhole depth of 91m. The mineralization consists of chalcocite, chalcopyrite and pyrite, and is zoned with chalcocite commonly located within the core of the mineralization, and chalcopyrite/pyrite on the margins or within faults. Portable XRF is used to aid in the determination of mineral type.
Figure 2: Dense breccia and semi-massive visual chalcocite in drill hole PFS-001 (33.94-41.4m downhole).
Figure 3: Schematic NE-SW geological section (+/-25m) through PFS-001. Visual copper mineralization has been logged outside of the conceptual open-pit design.
Drill hole PFS-002 details
PFS-002 was drilled to a depth of 176m on the northern margin of the Cyclone Deposit (Figures 4, 5 and 9), and was designed to test the conceptual open-pit walls for geotechnical studies.
The drill hole has intersected three broad zones of visual copper mineralization (see Table 2), including chalcocite, between 51-67m, 70.5-83m, and 98-119m downhole for a total of 47m of visual sulfide mineralization.
The sulfide mineralization is hosted within a thick sequence of fractured dolomudstones of the Allen Bay Formation. The visual mineralization within PFS-002 is interpreted to be entirely stratabound in nature as with the rest of the Cyclone Deposit. The visual mineralization consists of semi-massive sulfides, veinlets and matrix breccias in the host rock. The mineralization is zoned, with a core of chalcocite surrounded by lesser pyrite, and coated with a weathering rind of malachite.
Figure 4: Semi-massive and breccia hosted visual chalcocite from PFS-002 (72.7-78.6m downhole).
Figure 5: Schematic NE-SW geological section (+/-25m) through PFS-002. Visual copper mineralization has been logged outside of the conceptual open-pit design.
REGIONAL SAMPLING IDENTIFIES EXTENSIVE COPPER IN OUTCROP
An extensive mapping, soil sampling and rock sampling program has been completed throughout the project, with Initial work from the Storm-Tornado Corridor providing exceptional results.
Phase 1 of the regional scale MMT survey was completed along the Midway-Storm-Tornado corridor and identified six strong and large conductive features within the higher frequency dataset and several broad anomalous features in the lower frequencies (Figure 7; see July 12, 2025, Aston Bay news release). Given the proximity and potential relationship of the anomalies to the large graben faults in the Tornado area, a mapping and sampling program was planned to support follow-up drill targeting.
The mapping and sampling between Storm and Tornado have defined copper gossans, ferruginous (iron-bearing) and copper carbonate outcrops over approximately 8km of strike and along several targeted faults in the area (Figure 6). The large extent of copper and ferruginous minerals outcropping within the faults indicates that a significant volume of mineralizing fluids has migrated through these structures. These results support the broad copper anomalies in the area defined by historical soil sampling programs, and highlight the exceptional prospectivity of this relatively untested area.
Figure 6: Examples of the copper gossans and outcrop from the Storm-Tornado area. For detailed descriptions of samples A-F above, see Table 1 in this report. Portable XRF was used to aid visual identification.
Figure 7: Plan view of the Midway-Storm-Tornado Corridor showing MMT imagery (4274Hz, interpreted <350m depth of investigation), known copper deposit outlines (black), major faults (dotted dark grey, copper soil geochemistry anomalies (dotted white outlines) and rock and gossan sampling area. See Table 1 for sample details.
Soil sampling programs are also underway at Storm (Figure 8). These are testing regional targets produced from a recent project-wide technical review. The soil grids consist of varying sample spacings and are primarily targeting structures within the project that are interpreted to be analogous to the Storm graben faults and thus prospective for copper. 1,217 samples have been collected to date over 8 new prospect areas (see Figure 8).
Figure 8: Regional soil sampling program sample locations overlaying regional topographic map.
Figure 9: Drill hole locations from the 2025 drilling program, overlaying deposit MRE blocks, existing drilling, and regional geology overlaying aerial photography.
COPPER-SILVER OFFTAKE DEAL FINALIZED
American West has finalized an offtake agreement with Ocean Partners Holdings Ltd. ("OP"), a global metal trading, technical advisory, and financing company (see April 9, 2024, Aston Bay news release). OP has secured rights to 100% offtake of copper, silver and gold products from the Project for the near-surface copper mineralization at Storm.
In exchange, OP will provide up to 80% of initial capital for the development of the Project via a senior secured loan facility, subject to a bankable feasibility study and formal documentation. OP also subscribed to a US$2m financing in American West.
OP will provide ongoing technical and copper market advisory services to American West and the Project.
PLANNED PROGRAM
RC drilling continues with a pipeline of high-priority geophysical and exploration targets.
Diamond drilling is currently drilling the Cirrus Deeps target.
Environmental monitoring and survey activities are continuing.
PFS activities continue, including permitting, processing, and mining studies.
Annual site visit by council members from the Hamlet of Resolute Bay scheduled for this week.
Sample-ID
East
North
Unit
Description
ST-00008
476105
8152618
Osa
Breccia calcite, iron oxide staining.
ST-00087
472529
8168391
Osa
Malachite with iron oxide fill
ST-00089
472492
8168399
Scs
Malachite with possible chalcocite
ST-00100
472842
8168519
Osa
Contact; Iron oxide scree
ST-00103
472480
8168523
Osa
Malachite scree at geology contact
ST-00106
472349
8168571
Osa
Malachite
ST-00116
472940
8168617
.goss
Iron oxide, vuggy. Prominent scree. Figure 6 - D
ST-00121
472331
8168627
Osa
Contact? Iron oxide, nodular with malachite.
ST-00129
472791
8168721
Osa
Iron altered. Figure 6 - A
ST-00135
472291
8168880
Osa
Iron alteration along contact
ST-00137
472279
8168893
Osa
Iron staining
ST-00169
472186
8169253
Osa
Iron staining
ST-00172
472697
8169270
Scs
Contact. Iron stain/fracture fill. Osa to west
ST-00180
472212
8169347
Osa
Iron staining
ST-00181
472075
8169350
Sdo
Malachite/Azurite scree at contact. Chalcocite
ST-00183
472115
8169354
Osa
Malachite
ST-00186
472102
8169360
Osa
Malachite
ST-00198
471997
8169469
Osa
Transported. Malachite present
ST-00199
471998
8169487
Osa
Malachite fragments
ST-00202
472010
8169528
Osa
Malachite fragments
ST-00217
471839
8169716
Osa
Iron staining
ST-00230
471321
8169814
Scs
Hematite alteration
ST-00238
471307
8169849
Osa
Disseminated pyrite, vugs
ST-00239
471285
8169849
Osa
Malachite/chalcocite
ST-00241
471260
8169855
Osa
Malachite
ST-00242
471250
8169859
Osa
Iron staining
ST-00243
471271
8169859
Osa
Malachite
ST-00245
471278
8169874
Osa
Chalcocite/malachite
ST-00296
469945
8170995
Osa
Malachite staining
ST-00299
469515
8171012
Sdo
Outcrop-with hematite alteration. Fault?
ST-00321
468893
8171411
Osa
Malachite
ST-00323
468871
8171425
Osa
Malachite at contact. Osa to north
ST-00332
467657
8171519
.goss
Iron-altered blk-wh calcite. Figure 6 - C
ST-00341
467572
8171593
Osa
Malachite in fractures.
ST-00382
473685
8169315
Osa
Banded iron staining
ST-00383
473786
8169324
Osa
Iron staining, malachite staining. Figure 6 - F
ST-00384
473830
8169333
.goss
Gossan with malachite staining. Figure 6 - E
ST-00385
473877
8169337
.goss
Eastern limit of gossan
ST-00389
472697
8169270
Scs
Iron fracture fill
ST-00395
472523
8168387
Osa
Malachite
ST-00396
472489
8168398
Osa
Malachite/chalcocite Figure 6 - B
ST-00399
472063
8169352
Osa
Malachite/azurite/chalcocite
Table 1: 2025 Rock and gossan sampling details Osa = Allen bay Fm, Scs = Cape Storm Fm, Sdo = Douro Fm, .goss = gossan
Hole ID
Prospect
Easting
Northing
RL
Depth (m)
Azimuth
Dip
Comments
SR25-01
Thunder
465245
8172771
242
164.59
182
-88
Resource upgrade
SR25-02
Thunder
464970
8172881
250
124.97
181
-63
Resource upgrade
SR25-03
Cyclone
464800
8173996
291
149.35
360
-75
Exploration
SR25-04
Cyclone
464900
8173977
290
149.35
360
-75
Exploration
SR25-05
Corona
466390
8172256
235
89.92
178
-56
Resource upgrade
SR25-06
Corona
466430
8172256
232
89.92
184
-65
Resource upgrade
SR25-07
Corona
466370
8172241
235
82.3
175
-67
Resource upgrade
SR25-08
Corona
466093
8172243
225
45.72
360
-65
Resource upgrade
SR25-09
Lightning
466171
8172515
242
164.59
360
-60
Resource upgrade
SR25-10
Gap
464066
8173192
238
149.35
191
-50
Exploration
SR25-11
Gap
463938
8173162
237
149.35
170
-50
Exploration
SR25-12
Squall
464827
8172501
240
199.64
0
-65
Exploration
SR25-13
Cycl W
463934
8174739
RC
201
0
-76
Exploration
SR25-14
Cycl W
464205
8174385
RC
201
180
-70
Exploration
SR25-15
Cyclone
464553
8174330
RC
201
180
-70
Resource upgrade
SR25-16
Cyclone
464750
8174407
RC
192
179
-70
Resource upgrade
SR25-17
Cyclone
464981
8174407
RC
201
180
-70
Resource upgrade
SR25-18
Hailstorm
465288
8172259
RC
168
135
-55
Exploration
SR25-19
Cirrus
462432
8173883
RC
79
180
-70
Resource upgrade
SR25-20
Thunder
465335
8172920
RC
122
179
-73
Resource upgrade
SR25-21
Chinook
466430
8172736
RC
194
0
-60
Resource upgrade
ST25-01
Cirrus
465051
8174321
212
191
035
-70
To be redrilled
ST25-02
Cyclone S
464948
8174227
286
440
360
-75
Exploration
PFS-001
cyclone
464629
8174119
DDH
152
227.18
-65.7
Geotech/Resource
PFS-002
cyclone
464898
8174357
DDH
176
50
-60
Geotech/Resource
PFS-003
cyclone
465422
8174036
DDH
155
143.11
-61.5
Geotech/Resource
PFS-004
cyclone
465619
8174327
DDH
212
319.8
-59.8
Geotech/Resource
PFS-005
chinook
466339
8172795
DDH
179
140
-65
Geotech/Resource
PFS-006
chinook
466138
8172835
DDH
125
260
-70
Geotech/Resource
PFS-007
chinook
466216
8172875
DDH
161
20
-60
Geotech/Resource
Table 2: 2025 drill program details.
Qualified Person
Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., is a Non-Independent Qualified Person as defined by the NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.
About Aston Bay Holdings
Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade critical and precious metal deposits in North America. The Company is exploring the Storm Copper Property and Cu-Ag-Zn-Co Epworth Property in Nunavut.
The Company and its joint venture partners, American West Metals Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tornado Metals Ltd. (collectively, "American West"), have formed a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture in respect of the Storm Project property, which hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit. Under the unincorporated joint venture, Aston Bay shall have a free carried interest until American West has made a decision to mine upon completion of a bankable feasibility study, meaning American West will be solely responsible for funding the joint venture until such a decision is made. After such a decision, Aston Bay will be diluted in the event it does not elect to contribute its proportionate share, and its interest in the Storm Project property will be converted into a 2% net smelter returns royalty if its interest is diluted to below 10%.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
