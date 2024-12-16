WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR), a fintech company, said on Monday that it has appointed Ashima Ghei as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.Ghei has served as Broadridge's interim CFO since July 1 following the departure of previous CFO Edmund Reese.Before joining as CFO of Broadridge's Investor Communications business in 2022, Ghei had worked for 18 years at American Express.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX