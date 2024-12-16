01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.: 01 Communique Announces its Strategic Focus on Post-Quantum Cryptography for Enhanced Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Security

01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V:ONE)(OTC Pink:OONEF), a pioneer in post-quantum cybersecurity solutions ("PQC"), invites you to attend a virtual presentation by the Company on Wednesday, December 18th at 10:00 AM EST during which the Company will highlight its PQC roadmap and technologies as well as show how they enhance the security of blockchains and cryptocurrencies.

Recent advancements have taken place in quantum computing, such as Google Quantum AI's announcement of their Willow quantum chip, which demonstrates significant improvements in error correction and scalability. (For more information click on Meet Willow, our state-of-the-art quantum chip). This breakthrough underscores the importance of developing technologies, such as our PQC solutions, that are designed to withstand the computational power of quantum computers.

Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Communique had the following comments. "These recent advancements in quantum computing have reignited the discussion around the safety of traditional encryption. We at 01 Communique have always believed the quantum threat is real, spending the past several years and millions of dollars developing PQC-compliant products. Our technologies have incorporated PQC algorithms endorsed by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) as their latest FIPS-203, FIPS-204, and FIPS-205. They have already been integrated into our various applications, including email encryption and remote access solutions that are available on our website. Most importantly, we recognized that cryptocurrencies would be vulnerable to attacks from quantum computers and have been working on a solution since 2022. As a result, we completed a PQC-compliant Solana (SOL) L1 blockchain with expectations of completing commercialization in 2025. We also plan to expand into PQC-compliant AI Machine Learning as well as true end-to-end messaging platform."

Andrew Cheung further commented on the Company's future prospects. "Our PQC-compliant Solana project resulted in us receiving a US Patent (Pat #11,669,833) for a technology invented that can turn any existing cryptocurrency into becoming PQC-compliant. Today it is our belief there is heightened concern around the importance of PQC as well as the growing popularity and acceptance of cryptocurrencies. We believe our technology is the ideal solution to be incorporated with cryptocurrencies to help alleviate concerns over the security of cryptocurrencies with respect to quantum computers."

Conference Call Information:

01 Communique will host a live Zoom presentation on Wednesday December 18th at 10:00AM EST. During the presentation the Company will present its business prospects in the Crypto marketplace in a post Quantum world, and answer questions from attendees.

Browser (please cut-and-paste the following link into your browser):

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83272630612?pwd=cEdhZGhRU3BQMjBGOWRlY1dtcjA4dz09

Passcode: ironcap24

Dial-in:

Within Canada (647) 374-4685 or (647) 558-0588

Within the USA (646) 558 8656 or (669) 900 9128

Webinar ID when prompted is 832 7263 0612

Passcode: 046969719

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSX-V: ONE; OTC Pink Sheets: OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements.

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the timing and ability to commercialize the PQC-compliant Solana blockchain, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology and the potential licensing of the Company's technology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

This press release contains a hyperlink to a third-party website. This hyperlink is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an endorsement or approval of the information contained on such website. The Company is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the information contained on such website, and expressly disclaims any liability for any reliance placed on such information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Stringer

Chief Financial Officer

01 Communique

(905) 795-2888 x204

Brian.stringer@01com.com

SOURCE: 01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.

