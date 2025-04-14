Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2025) - 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTC Pink: OONEF) (the "Company") one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era is hosting its annual and special meeting of shareholders on Wednesday April 16, 2025, commencing at 4:15PM at the offices of its lawyers Fogler Rubinoff LLP, located at 40 King St. West, Suite 2400, Scotia Plaza Toronto ON M5H 3Y2.

At the conclusion of the regulatory portion of the meeting, Andrew Cheung, the Company's CEO, will provide an update on the Company's business prospects for the future.

For those who cannot attend in person, we invite you to join us online or dial in to listen.

Browser (please cut-and-paste the following link into your browser):

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89726877389?pwd=Jwqn3CWm5vPbNO3bx2tTAGrJuVOCLW.1

Passcode: 2025AGM

Dial-in:

Within Canada (647) 374-4685 or (647) 558-0588

Within the USA (646) 558-8656 or (669) 900-9128

Webinar ID when prompted is 897 2687 7389

Passcode: 8668325

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSXV: ONE) (OTC Pink: OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248366

SOURCE: 01 Communique Laboratory Inc.