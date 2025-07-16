Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) (the "Company") one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity provider for the quantum computing era is pleased to announce that the Company is proposing to change its name to 01 Quantum Inc. This strategic name change is meant to reflect the Company's focus on delivering enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions designed to withstand the emerging threats posed by quantum computing.

The legal name change from "01 Communique Laboratory Inc." to "01 Quantum Inc." was unanimously approved by the Company's board of directors subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange and will be presented to shareholders for their approval at a special meeting of shareholders to be held on September 17, 2025. The Company will continue to trade under the ticker symbol ONE on the TSX Venture Exchange and OONEF on the OTCQB market.

"Andrew Cheung, President and CEO of the Company commented, "For the last seven years we have been heads down developing our patented quantum safe cryptography and now that our products are commercially ready, we feel we are at an inflection point in the business. While early indications, like our recently announced agreement with our partner in Japan, are a good indication of early success, we feel the momentum is starting to build and have several other opportunities that could develop in the short term. With quantum computing advancing rapidly, traditional cybersecurity is becoming increasingly more vulnerable. Our IronCAP platform is built on patented post-quantum cryptography that is designed to protect data today - and tomorrow. Rebranding to 01 Quantum Inc. reflects our unwavering commitment to the quantum space."

Why Quantum-Safe Cybersecurity Matters to Investors

Quantum computing is expected to disrupt the global digital economy by rendering conventional encryption obsolete. In response, governments and enterprises are accelerating the transition to Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC).

According to a recent industry report by Providence Research (Post Quantum Cryptography Market Size to Hit USD 29.95 Bn by 2034) - The global PQC market size accounted for USD 1.22 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 1.68 billion in 2025 and to approximately USD 29.95 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 37.72% from 2025 to 2034. The market is expanding rapidly, driven by increased research and development being deployed into quantum computing and rising concerns about data security. This report excludes commonly used business tools being used on an everyday basis that we expect to be replaced with the new PQC-compliant alternatives. Examples of such tools include PQC-compliant artificial intelligence ("AI"), email security, cryptocurrencies, remote access, which are beginning to replace their quantum-vulnerable incumbents.

Regulatory momentum is building, with agencies like NIST finalizing quantum-resistant standards and governments enacting legislation to mandate PQC adoption.

01 Quantum is well positioned to capitalize on this growth. Its IronCAP and IronCAP X platforms are already deployed in email security, blockchain security, and remote access solutions. The Company's roadmap includes PQC-compliant AI, messaging platforms, and blockchain infrastructure - offering investors exposure to a high-growth, high-impact sector.

For more information on the Company's plan follow us on our blog at: https://blog.01com.com/wp/

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements.

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "feel", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the ability to advance the Company's PQC technologies, the market adoption of such technologies, the impact of quantum computing on the digital economy, the adoption of legislation and standards and the ability of the Company to capitalize on changing market dynamics. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

