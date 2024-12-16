Anzeige
Karbon-X Project Inc.: CM-Equity AG Partners with Karbon-X to Offset 100% of Their Emissions

Finanznachrichten News

CM-Equity AG partners with Karbon-X to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and driving sustainable impact.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2024 / CM-Equity AG, a leading investment house based in Munich, Germany is proud to announce that they are offsetting 100% of their greenhouse gas emissions through a partnership with Karbon-X, a global leader in carbon offsetting solutions. This commitment reflects CM-Equity AG's dedication to sustainability and their proactive efforts in addressing climate change.

CM-Equity AG se asocia con Karbon-X para compensar el 100% de sus emisiones

CM-Equity AG's offsetting initiative encompasses the following Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions as outlined by the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol Standards:

Scope 1 Direct Emissions: Fuels

Scope 2 Indirect Emissions: Electricity

Scope 3 Value Chain Emissions: Transmission and distribution losses; Material use; All transportation by air.

Karbon-X's tailored carbon offsetting solutions ensure that CM-Equity AG's emissions are fully balanced through funding impactful, third-party-certified projects. These projects are carefully selected to align with global sustainability goals and create measurable positive environmental outcomes. All offsets are verified by the Verra Standard, ensuring the highest levels of transparency and accountability.

A Commitment to Transparency and Impact: "When you want to have an impact it is important to act authentically and showcase in a transparent and undisputable way what you do," states Michael Kott, CEO. "When we at CM-Equity offset our carbon footprint, we only want to buy the offsets from trusted sources. Karbon-X is the best-in-class company for us, as they are market leader and trusted ESG partner from multiple industries."

This partnership highlights CM-Equity AG's proactive role in promoting environmental responsibility within the financial sector. By offsetting emissions from their operations and value chain, they set a strong example for businesses worldwide.

About CM-Equity AG: CM-Equity AG is a family-owned early-stage investor focused on microcaps and startups, whether publicly listed or private. With a strategic stake as a key investor in Karbon-X, holding approximately 6% of the issued and outstanding common shares, CM-Equity AG demonstrates its unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and driving meaningful, sustainable impact. We partner with exceptional, passionate, and ethically driven entrepreneurs aligned with today's transformative megatrends to help shape a better future.

About Karbon-X: Karbon-X is a global leader in carbon offsetting, offering innovative solutions that empower businesses and individuals to take action against climate change. With a focus on transparency, science-backed methods, and measurable impact, Karbon-X enables clients to achieve their sustainability goals while fostering global environmental progress.

Media Contact:
Chad Clovis
CEO
cc@karbon-x.com
+1 778-256-5730
karbon-x.com

SOURCE: Karbon-X Project Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
