Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X Corp. Announces Graduation to the OTCQX Market

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX) ("Karbon-X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "KARX". This represents an upgrade from the OTCQB® Venture Market and marks a key milestone in the Company's continued growth.

The OTCQX Market is the highest tier of the U.S. OTC markets and is designed for established, investor-focused companies. Trading on the OTCQX is expected to enhance the Company's visibility and provide improved accessibility for U.S investors.

"We are proud to have achieved this next step in our market presence" said Chad Clovis, CEO of Karbon-X Corp. "This upgrade strengthens our exposure in the U.S capital markets and reflects the ongoing progress of our team in building a credible, sustainability driven business. We're excited about the increased opportunity this brings to connect with like-minded investors and partners."

About Karbon-X Corp.

Karbon-X Corp. is a sustainability-focused company providing full-scope environmental solutions for individuals and businesses. Through accessible tools, strategic partnerships, and data-driven approaches, Karbon-X helps organizations and consumers take meaningful climate action and reduce their environmental impact.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to expectations related to the potential benefits of graduating to the OTCQX Market, business strategy, growth plans, and market positioning. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements are subject to change, and Karbon-X Corp. assumes no obligation to update them, except as required by law.

For further inquiries please contact: Chad Clovis

cc@karbon-x.com

+1 778-256-5730 SOURCE: Karbon-X Project Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire