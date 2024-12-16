Anzeige
Montag, 16.12.2024
WKN: A3D7M4 | ISIN: GB00BQXNJY41 | Ticker-Symbol: L16
16.12.24
15:29 Uhr
PR Newswire
16.12.2024 17:24 Uhr
DAR GLOBAL AND THE TRUMP ORGANIZATION EXPAND COLLABORATION WITH THE LAUNCH OF SAR 2 BILLION TRUMP TOWER JEDDAH

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar Global, the London-listed luxury real estate developer, and the Trump Organization announce Trump Tower Jeddah, a SAR 2 billion, 47-floor architectural masterpiece along the city's Corniche. This prestigious development redefines opulence and exclusivity and will become one of Jeddah's tallest residential towers.

Trump Tower Jeddah will host the Kingdom's first exclusive members-only Trump Club, offering unparalleled privacy, luxury, and bespoke experiences, including curated events and exceptional dining for Jeddah's elite. With breathtaking views of the Red Sea, Trump Tower Jeddah's diverse luxury residences feature premium finishes and world-class facilities including retail spaces, fitness centres, spas, and gourmet dining. The project's smart urban planning incorporates integrated green spaces for an unmatched, environmentally conscious living experience.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, highlighted the project's significance: "Jeddah is undergoing a remarkable evolution, moving from traditional housing to dynamic high-rises and mixed-use developments, reflecting modern living preferences. Trump Tower Jeddah is a key enabler of this shift, combining ultra-luxury with the vibrancy of modern life. Our ongoing collaboration with The Trump Organization not only redefines luxury living but also strengthens Jeddah's position as a world-class urban hub."

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, added: "We are delighted to collaborate with Dar Global on our third project together, further expanding our footprint in the Middle East and growing the Trump standard of luxury in the region. Trump Tower Jeddah is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence and innovation. Together, we are creating a landmark project that reflects the vision and aspirations of Jeddah, offering an unparalleled residential and lifestyle experience that will set the standard in luxury for years to come."

This venture builds on the successful decade-long relationship between The Trump Organization and Dar Global, with projects such as the highly anticipated AIDA development in Oman, Trump International Resort, Golf Club & Residences, and Trump International Tower Dubai.

Disclaimer: Trump Tower Jeddah is not owned, developed, or sold by The Trump Organization or their current or former principals or affiliates. Dar Global PLC, the owner and developer of the property, uses the "Trump" name and mark under license, which may be terminated or revoked according to its terms.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2582179/Dar_Global_Trump_Tower.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dar-global-and-the-trump-organization-expand-collaboration-with-the-launch-of-sar-2-billion-trump-tower-jeddah-302332734.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
