DAR GLOBAL ANNOUNCES DEVELOPMENT OF TRUMP INTERNATIONAL GOLF CLUB, DOHA AND ULTRA-LUXURY BEACHFRONT VILLAS WITHIN THE SIMAISIMA COMMUNITY

DOHA, Qatar, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar Global has signed an agreement with The Trump Organization to develop Trump International Golf Club, Doha as part of the landmark Simaisima coastal masterplan located 40 kilometers north of Doha.

Occupying approximately 790,000 square meters within the broader 8 million square meters of Simaisma development, this collaboration will deliver a world-class 18-hole Trump International Golf Course, a Trump Golf Clubhouse, and approximately high-end branded villas overlooking the golf and the beach with direct access to beach and neighbouring anticipated luxury lifestyle destinations.

The larger Simaisima masterplan, led by Qatari Diar, is set to transform Qatar's eastern coastline and will feature a 650,000 sqm theme park, tourism and hospitality zones, a yacht marina, beach club, and a curated mix of cultural attractions, retail, and fine dining experiences.

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, commented:

"We are immensely proud to bring the Trump brand to Qatar through this exceptional collaboration with Dar Global. This debut marks an exciting new chapter in our global expansion, bringing our signature standard of excellence and world-class experiences to this dynamic market. Trump International Golf Club, Doha, together with our exclusive villa community, will embody the highest levels of quality, prestige, and timeless elegance that define the Trump name."

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, added:

"Dar Global is honored to partner with The Trump Organization to deliver this iconic development. With the Trump brand's global prestige and our deep expertise in creating world-class residential destinations, Trump International Golf Club, Doha will raise the bar for ultra-luxury coastal living in the region."

The Trump-branded enclave will be a key highlight within the Simaisima masterplan, reinforcing Qatar's position as a global hub for luxury, tourism, and investment.

Disclaimer: Trump International Golf Club, Doha is not owned, developed or sold by The Trump Organization or any of their current or former principals or affiliates. Dar Global PLC, the owner and developer of the property, uses the "Trump" name and mark under license, which license may be terminated or revoked according to its terms.

