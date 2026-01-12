Anzeige
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
WKN: A3D7M4 | ISIN: GB00BQXNJY41 | Ticker-Symbol: L16
PR Newswire
12.01.2026 10:42 Uhr
DAR AL ARKAN, IN COLLABORATION WITH DAR GLOBAL AND THE TRUMP ORGANIZATION, TO DEVELOP TRUMP INTERNATIONAL GOLF CLUB, WADI SAFAR - THE FIRST OF TWO LANDMARK PROJECTS IN RIYADH

DIRIYAH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stemming from the joint announcement made on December 9, 2024, regarding the launch of two Trump-branded developments in Riyadh, Dar Al Arkan in collaboration with Dar Global and The Trump Organization are proud to reveal the first of those landmark projects, The Trump International Golf Club, Wadi Safar, a sprawling 2.6 million square meter site in Wadi Safar, the exclusive masterplan being developed by Diriyah Company.

DAR AL ARKAN, IN COLLABORATION WITH DAR GLOBAL AND THE TRUMP ORGANIZATION, TO DEVELOP TRUMP INTERNATIONAL GOLF CLUB, WADI SAFAR - THE FIRST OF TWO LANDMARK PROJECTS IN RIYADH

The site will be home to the Trump International Golf Club, Wadi Safar, a world-class gated community featuring a Trump-branded championship golf course, a luxury Trump hotel, and premium residences overlooking the region's dramatic wadis and the golf vistas. Trump International Golf Club, Wadi Safar will blend world-class hospitality, architecture, and lifestyle in a setting that pays tribute to the cultural and natural heritage of the Kingdom.

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, said: "We are proud to expand our presence with this landmark development in Wadi Safar. Trump International Golf Club, Wadi Safar will redefine luxury and excellence in the region, setting a new standard that reflects the brand's enduring commitment to quality, prestige and timeless elegance. We look forward to creating a destination that complements the rich heritage of the region while delivering a global standard of luxury living."

Yousef Al Shelash, Chairman of Dar Al Arkan, said: "This new project represents a vision to deliver a destination that captures the prestige and the legacy of the Trump brand. With Dar Global leading the development, we are confident this will become a flagship destination not just for Saudi Arabia, but for the world."

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, added: "Dar Global is proud to collaborate with Diriyah Company and Dar Al Arkan on the development of Trump International Golf Club, Wadi Safar. We have delivered landmark projects across Europe and the GCC in partnership with globally recognized luxury brands. Bringing this experience to the Diriyah project, we will deliver a destination that combines heritage, elegance, and world-class standards, making Trump International Golf Club, Wadi Safar a truly iconic address."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859222/Dar_Global_Dar_Al_Arkan.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dar-al-arkan-in-collaboration-with-dar-global-and-the-trump-organization-to-develop-trump-international-golf-club-wadi-safar---the-first-of-two-landmark-projects-in-riyadh-302658353.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
