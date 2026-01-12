Anzeige
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
12.01.2026 14:00 Uhr
DAR GLOBAL AND THE TRUMP ORGANISATION EXPAND SAUDI PORTFOLIO WITH USD 1BN TRUMP PLAZA JEDDAH

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar Global (LSE: DAR), the London-listed international luxury real estate developer, announced today the official launch of Trump Plaza Jeddah, marking its third prestigious collaboration with The Trump Organization in Saudi Arabia. Valued at over USD 1 billion, this landmark development, strategically located within the expansive Amaya development along King Abdulaziz Road, is poised to redefine luxury urban living in Jeddah's thriving real estate landscape, following the successful launch of Trump Tower Jeddah in December 2024.

DAR GLOBAL AND THE TRUMP ORGANISATION EXPAND SAUDI PORTFOLIO WITH USD 1BN TRUMP PLAZA JEDDAH

Residential offerings include fully furnished 1, 2, and 3-bedroom Trump Executive Residences; premium 2, 3, and 4-bedroom Trump Park Residences; and exclusive 4-bedroom Trump Townhouses. Together with thoughtfully designed home offices, premium retail, and curated dining, the project redefines modern living by blending convenience and luxury into a single, connected destination. Optional rental management services further enhance the appeal for international owners seeking a turnkey ownership experience.

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, commented: "Expanding our presence in Saudi Arabia with Trump Plaza Jeddah underscores our commitment to world-class quality and iconic design. This project reflects the strength of our relationship with Dar Global and our confidence in Jeddah as a dynamic, globally relevant city. Trump Plaza Jeddah will set a new benchmark for integrated urban destinations."

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, added: "The launch of Trump Plaza Jeddah represents a major milestone in our Saudi portfolio. This is not a single-use development, but a carefully curated urban ecosystem designed for global residents who want to live, work, and connect within the best address in Jeddah. Anchored by a private park and supported by world-class amenities, Trump Plaza Jeddah introduces a new model for modern city living in the Kingdom."

Central to the lifestyle offering is the exclusive 4,000-square-metre Vitality Club, with golf simulators, a spa, sports medicine and recovery facilities, swimming pools, dining, and high-performance wellness spaces. Destination retail and dining, including Trump Grill, Trump Daily, an artisan bakery, and a fitness pro shop, reinforce its positioning as a district day and night.

Located at the heart of the 1,000,000-square-metre Amaya development, Trump Plaza Jeddah anchors a new, highly integrated urban district that reflects the Kingdom's growing prominence as a global real estate destination, supported by foreign-ownership incentives, a 0% capital gains tax, and accelerated infrastructure investment.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859284/Dar_Global_Expansion.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dar-global-and-the-trump-organisation-expand-saudi-portfolio-with-usd-1bn-trump-plaza-jeddah-302658495.html

