Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2024) - Miivo Holdings Corp (TSXV: MIVO) ("MIIVO" or "the Company"), an AI investment-focused company, is pleased to announce that it is moving forward with an investment into the development and build out of its "AI CFO" copilot platform. As such, MIIVO has entered into a Development Service Agreement (DSA) with Otherwise Company ("Otherwise"), a prominent AI innovation firm that specializes in building advanced tech and AI-driven solutions.

The DSA will provide MIIVO with the ability to leverage the power of AI and invest in meaningful innovations with a focus on an "AI CFO" copilot. The "AI CFO" copilot is designed to help businesses analyze key metrics, forecast outcomes, and optimize resource allocation, thereby enabling business owners to use AI for precise, data-driven decisions to thrive in a competitive environment.

The agreement ensures that MIIVO retains the intellectual property (IP) of the AI CFO platform and its underlying technology, safeguarding the Company's investment.

Alexander Damouni, CEO of Miivo Holdings Corp, commented: "This marks an exciting milestone for MIIVO as we take a significant step in accelerating the investment into the development of AI CFO Copilot Platform. By combining our vision with the technical expertise of Otherwise Company, we are building a platform that will empower businesses to harness the power of AI, providing actionable insights and strategic clarity like never before."

About Miivo Holdings Corp.

Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO) is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and is classified as an "Investment Company" under applicable Exchange policies.

Cautionary Note Regarding Production Decisions and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information that is subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such information is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

