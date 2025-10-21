Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTC Pink: MIVOF) ("Miivo" or the "Company"), operating as an AI platform offering solutions to transform underperforming and low-growth businesses into scalable, product-driven models, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brady Rak as a director of the Company, effective immediately (the "Appointment"). Mr. Rak brings extensive capital markets expertise and strategic business development experience to Miivo's Board of Directors.

Mr. Rak is a seasoned investment professional with over 15 years of experience focused on Canadian capital markets. Throughout his career, he has worked at several prominent independent broker dealers including Ventum Financial, Salman Partners, and Union Securities. As a registered investment advisor in the private client division of Ventum Financial, Mr. Rak has been involved in advising high-net-worth and corporate clients, structuring transactions, raising capital and navigating global market sentiment. Currently, Mr. Rak is Vice President of Business Development at Skyharbour Resources Ltd., where he is engaged in supporting the company's growth initiatives during a period of active drilling programs and business expansion.

Mr. Rak graduated from Northwood University with a BBA in Management. His deep understanding of capital markets, investor relations, and business development makes him a valuable addition to Miivo's Board as the Company advances its AI SaaS platform and explores strategic growth opportunities.

Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer and director of Miivo, said: "We are delighted to welcome Brady to our Board of Directors. His experience in capital markets and proven track record in business development will be invaluable as we continue to build Miivo's presence in the AI SaaS market. His appointment further strengthens our governance and strategic oversight capabilities."

Brady Rak commented: "I am excited to join Miivo's Board of Directors at such a pivotal time for the Company. The opportunity to contribute to Miivo's mission of transforming traditional service-based businesses through AI-powered automation is compelling. I look forward to leveraging my capital markets experience and network to support the Company's strategic initiatives and help drive value creation for shareholders as Miivo establishes itself as a leader in the AI SaaS space."

Mr. Rak replaces Ms. Virginia Olnick on the Company's Board of Directors. Miivo is thankful to Ms. Olnick for her time and contributions to the Company and wishes her the best on her next endeavor. Mr. Rak's appointment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Equity Compensation Grant

The Company also announces that, subject to acceptance by the TXS Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it has granted 1,215,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") and 1,095,000 restricted share rights (the "RSRs"), to acquire common shares in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share"), to certain directors, officers, advisors and consultants. The Options are exercisable for 5 years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.40 per Option, being the closing price of the Common Shares on the Exchange the date prior to grant subject to vesting provisions, with 1/3 vesting on the date of grant and 1/3 vesting each six months thereafter for a total of two years. The RSRs will vest and convert into Common Shares, for no additional consideration, on the one year anniversary of the date of grant. Any Common Shares issued pursuant to the Options and RSRs, are subject to a hold period expiring February 22, 2026. The equity grant is designed to ensure Miivo can attract and retain top talent in the competitive AI and technology sector while aligning employee interests with long-term shareholder value creation.

Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer and director of Miivo, said: "Our incentive program will ensure we can continue to attract and retain the exceptional talent needed to drive Miivo's growth in the rapidly evolving AI SaaS market. These initiatives position us well to capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead as we transform traditional service-based businesses through AI-powered automation."

About Miivo Holdings Corp.

Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTC Pink: MIVOF) is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTC Markets and operates as an AI platform offering solutions to transform underperforming and low-growth businesses into scalable, product-driven models. By integrating AI-powered automation, Miivo aims to revolutionize traditional service-based companies and enhance their operational efficiency, customer engagement, and financial performance. The Company's strategic direction is guided by a leadership team with extensive experience in technology and AI, positioning Miivo at the forefront of innovation and growth in the AI SaaS market.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Forward Looking Statements

