Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - MIIVO HOLDINGS CORP. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCID: MIVOF) ("Miivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol "MIVOF." This listing provides U.S. investors with enhanced access to Miivo's shares and represents a significant milestone in the Company's strategic expansion into U.S. capital markets.

The OTC listing enhances Miivo's visibility and accessibility among U.S. institutional and retail investors. Following its recent transition to a Tier 2 Technology issuer on the TSXV, the Company is strategically positioned to attract investors focused on AI and technology opportunities as it commercializes its flagship AI-powered management platform for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Miivo's shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "MIVO." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer of Miivo, commented: "Listing on the OTC Markets represents an important milestone in expanding our shareholder base and enhancing liquidity for our investors. As we advance the roll-out of our AI CFO platform and execute on our growth strategy, improved access to U.S. capital markets positions us to attract the institutional and retail investors who recognize the transformative potential of AI-powered business intelligence for small companies."

Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCID: MIVOF) is transforming how small-and-medium sized enterprises (SMEs) access financial intelligence by leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver enterprise-grade business insights at SME scale. The Company's AI CFO platform empowers small and medium-sized businesses to optimize operations, improve financial performance, and accelerate growth through data-driven decision-making. Guided by a leadership team with extensive experience in technology and AI, Miivo is positioned at the forefront of the rapidly expanding AI SaaS market for SME solutions.

