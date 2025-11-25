Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - MIIVO HOLDINGS CORP. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) ("Miivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful achievement of SOC 2 Type II certification, demonstrating the Company's commitment to maintaining the highest industry standards for data security and privacy.

The SOC 2 Type II certification was awarded following a comprehensive audit conducted by an independent third-party assessor. This audit examined and validated the effectiveness of Miivo's information security policies, procedures, and controls, ensuring they meet the stringent criteria established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

The certification covers the Trust Services Criteria for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data. This achievement validates Miivo's comprehensive security framework as the Company prepares for the commercial rollout of its AI CFO platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

"Achieving SOC 2 Type II certification demonstrates our commitment to protecting customer data and maintaining enterprise-grade security standards," said Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer of Miivo. "Our customers entrust us with their most sensitive business information, and this independent validation confirms that we have the robust controls in place to safeguard that trust. As we prepare to launch our AI CFO platform commercially, this certification provides customers with confidence in our ability to securely manage their financial and operational data."

Strategic Importance for Market Entry

Miivo's SOC 2 Type II certification provides independent verification of its security practices and data protection capabilities, which strengthens its credibility with enterprise customers evaluating AI platforms. The certification also demonstrates compliance readiness for serving customers across jurisdictions with strict data protection requirements, an important differentiator in a competitive marketplace where data security is critical.

Miivo remains committed to maintaining and continuously improving its security posture through regular compliance audits, ongoing personnel training, proactive threat monitoring, and investment in advanced security infrastructure.

About Miivo Holdings Corp.

Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) is transforming how SMEs access financial intelligence by leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver enterprise-grade business insights at SME scale. The Company's AI CFO platform empowers small and medium-sized businesses to optimize operations, improve financial performance, and accelerate growth through data-driven decision-making. Guided by a leadership team with extensive experience in technology and AI, Miivo is positioned at the forefront of the rapidly expanding AI SaaS market for SME solutions.

