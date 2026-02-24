All references to dollar amounts herein are references to Canadian Dollars

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) ("Miivo" or the "Company"), operating as an AI platform offering solutions to transform underperforming and low-growth businesses into scalable, product-driven models, announces that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com. For the 12 month term of the agreement, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the Company. The cost of the campaign is $25,000 plus GST, payable in 4 installments. The Agreement contains no performance-based compensation, and INN will not receive any equity as compensation. At the time of entering into the Agreement, neither INN nor any of its principals held any direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company. INN's engagement subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Miivo Holdings Corp.

Miivo is transforming how small-and-medium sized enterprises ("SMEs") access financial intelligence by leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver enterprise-grade business insights at SME scale. The Company's AI CFO platform empowers small and medium-sized businesses to optimize operations, improve financial performance, and accelerate growth through data-driven decision-making. Guided by a leadership team with extensive experience in technology and AI, Miivo is positioned at the forefront of the rapidly expanding AI SaaS market for SME solutions.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Alexander Damouni"

Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285051

Source: Miivo Holdings Corp.