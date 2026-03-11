Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - MIIVO HOLDINGS CORP. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) ("Miivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commercial launch of Miivo Starter Plan, a new subscription offering that delivers fast setup, sector-specific insights, and customer engagement tools for small and mid-market companies.

The Starter Plan is a self-serve entry point into the Miivo ecosystem. It provides AI-powered financial and operational intelligence at an accessible price point. Owners and operators can connect their business systems and begin receiving actionable insights without onboarding support or customization. This reduces implementation time while preserving a clear upgrade path into more advanced Miivo plans.

"A lot of businesses want clarity without needing hands-on setup," said Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer of Miivo. "The Starter Plan lets them connect quickly and start seeing what's happening in their business. As they grow, they can move into more advanced plans, and it supports our expansion into North America."

Starter Plan - Highlights at Launch

Self-serve setup: Connect systems and begin receiving insights quickly without implementation support

Connect systems and begin receiving insights quickly without implementation support Customer engagement tools: Integrations with Google Business Profile and Instagram for review and interaction management

Integrations with Google Business Profile and Instagram for review and interaction management Sector-specific recommendations: AI-generated insights tailored to operating metrics across target industries

AI-generated insights tailored to operating metrics across target industries Scalable entry point: Designed to transition users into higher-tier Miivo plans as operational complexity increases

Phased Geographic Rollout

Following earlier rollouts in the United Arab Emirates and India, the Starter Plan launch marks Miivo's entry into North America. The United States is the Company's largest and most strategically important target market, representing a significant addressable opportunity given its concentration of small and mid-market businesses. The Starter Plan's self-serve model is designed to support rapid U.S. market penetration while strengthening product feedback loops and increasing retention through upgrade pathways within the platform.

Tandem Acquisition

Miivo also announces that it continues to work with Tandem Partners and the Tandem shareholders toward the completion of the previously announced share purchase and exchange transaction (the "Transaction"). In connection with the ongoing closing process, the parties have entered into an amending agreement to extend the outside date for completion of the Transaction. The extension is intended to accommodate additional timing considerations arising from the current geopolitical situation in the Middle East, which may impact certain regulatory and administrative processes relevant to the Transaction. Except as amended, the terms of the transaction remain unchanged, and the parties remain committed to completing the Transaction as soon as practicable. For more information Transaction and the terms thereof, please see the Company's news release dated January 19, 2026, a copy of which is available under its profile on SEDAR+.

