All references to dollar amounts herein are references to Canadian Dollars

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) ("Miivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged DS Market Solutions Inc. ("DSMS") to provide market-making services to the Company in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

DSMS will provide market-making services for the Company's common shares to provide liquidity and market depth, and to maintain an orderly market. DSMS will receive $6,000 per month for its market-making services. The Agreement has no set term and will renew on a month-to-month basis unless terminated by either party upon fifteen (15) days' written notice. The Agreement contains no performance-based compensation, and DSMS will not receive any equity as compensation.

DSMS provides market-making and liquidity services to public companies seeking to enhance trading depth and maintain orderly markets for their publicly traded securities. DSMS was incorporated and is based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. At the time of entering into the Agreement, neither DSMS nor any of its principals held any direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company.

DSMS's engagement to provide market liquidity services to Miivo is subject to acceptance by the Exchange.

About Miivo Holdings Corp.

Miivo is transforming how small-and-medium sized enterprises ("SMEs") access financial intelligence by leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver enterprise-grade business insights at SME scale. The Company's AI CFO platform empowers small and medium-sized businesses to optimize operations, improve financial performance, and accelerate growth through data-driven decision-making. Guided by a leadership team with extensive experience in technology and AI, Miivo is positioned at the forefront of the rapidly expanding AI SaaS market for SME solutions.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Alexander Damouni"

Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer

Source: Miivo Holdings Corp.