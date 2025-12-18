Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - MIIVO HOLDINGS CORP. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) ("Miivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") of up to $3,750,000 from the sale of up to 7,500,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.50 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share (each, a "Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half-of-one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.75 per Warrant Share for a period of 18 months from its date of issuance.

The Company may, at its sole discretion, sell up to an additional 500,000 Units for a total sale of up to 8,000,000 Units or $4,000,000 aggregate gross proceeds.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for marketing its virtual Artificial Intelligence ("AI") powered chief financial officer and management platform AI CFO in an expanding number of countries and for general working capital purposes.

Alexander Damouni, Miivo's Chief Executive Officer stated: "As stated in our news release dated November 10, 2025, we commenced beta testing the AI CFO platform in the United Arab Emirates and India. We received tremendous feedback from beta customers and based on that, continued to evolve the product offering. We then commenced our first stage of marketing with a "freemium" package for users to try out the platform, and two paid subscription packages (basic and advanced). Since our launch in November and with minimal marketing expense, we have over 1,000 users signed up and are rapidly growing our paying subscriber base. We intend to use a majority of the proceeds of this offering to aggressively enter the multibillion small and medium sized enterprises ("SMEs") market in North America. AI CFO makes enterprise-grade financial intelligence accessible to SMEs".

Rabih Brair, Miivo's Chief Financial Officer stated: "We have updated our website and investor presentation and encourage anyone to sign up to the AI CFO platform on our new website at: https://www.miivo.ai/ and view the Company presentation at: https://www.miivo.ai/investors."

The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company may pay finder's fees or commissions on a portion of the Offering, subject to compliance with the policies of the Exchange and applicable securities legislation. All common shares and Warrants issued as part of the Units will bear a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Any participation by insiders in the Offering will constitute a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") but is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.

About Miivo Holdings Corp.

Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) is transforming how small-and-medium sized enterprises ("SMEs") access financial intelligence by leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver enterprise-grade business insights at SME scale. The Company's AI CFO platform empowers small and medium-sized businesses to optimize operations, improve financial performance, and accelerate growth through data-driven decision-making. Guided by a leadership team with extensive experience in technology and AI, Miivo is positioned at the forefront of the rapidly expanding AI SaaS market for SME solutions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, statements regarding the expectations of management regarding the proposed Offering, the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, closing conditions for the Offering, the expiry of hold periods for securities distributed pursuant to the Offering, Exchange approval of the proposed Offering, the platform's market availability, anticipated user adoption, the Company's ability to capture market share in the AI SaaS sector, planned platform enhancements, expansion of AI capabilities, integration with additional business software ecosystems, strategic partnerships, and Miivo's ability to leverage its proprietary AI technologies to drive growth and innovation within the SME sector and become a leader in the AI SaaS market. Such statements are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including that the Company may not complete the Offering on terms favorable to the Company or at all; the Exchange may not approve the Offering; the proceeds of the Offering may not be used as stated in this news release; the Company may be unable to satisfy all of the conditions to the Closing; risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, such as market acceptance of the platform, competition from established financial software providers, technological advancements by competitors, cybersecurity risks, regulatory changes, market fluctuations, and unpredictable shifts in consumer demand, all of which may hinder the Company's ability to achieve commercial success and establish itself as a leader in the AI SaaS market. The ongoing disputes in Ukraine and Palestine also continue to pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

