Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTC Pink: MIVOF) ("Miivo" or the "Company"), operating as an AI platform offering solutions to transform underperforming and low-growth businesses into scalable, product-driven models, is pleased to announce the exercise of 3,098,441 warrants, at an exercise price of $0.40 per warrant, that were issued in connection with its private placement that closed October 30, 2024, generating gross proceeds of $1,239,736 (the "Warrant Exercise").

The Warrant Exercise reflects investor confidence in Miivo's strategic direction and growth prospects. The capital raised will be utilized to accelerate customer acquisition through strategic channel partnerships and enhanced marketing initiatives as the Company continues to scale its AI platform within the small and medium-sized enterprise ("SME") sector.

Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Miivo, said: "The Warrant Exercise by our early investors at this pivotal stage of our growth demonstrates strong momentum in our business. This additional capital strengthens our balance sheet and positions us to capitalize on the significant market opportunity we're seeing in the SME sector as businesses increasingly seek AI-driven transformation solutions."

About Miivo Holdings Corp.

Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTC Pink: MIVOF) is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTC Markets and operates as an AI platform offering solutions to transform underperforming and low-growth businesses into scalable, product-driven models. By integrating AI-powered automation, Miivo aims to revolutionize traditional service-based companies and enhance their operational efficiency, customer engagement, and financial performance. The Company's strategic direction is guided by a leadership team with extensive experience in technology and AI, positioning Miivo at the forefront of innovation and growth in the AI SaaS market.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding Mr. Rak's appointment and its anticipated benefits to the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, the expected benefits of Mr. Rak's appointment to the Board of Directors, his contributions to the Company's strategic initiatives, and Miivo's ability to leverage its proprietary AI technologies to drive growth and innovation within the SME sector and establish itself as a leader in the AI SaaS market. Such statements are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, such as market fluctuations, regulatory changes, technological advancements by competitors, and unpredictable shifts in consumer demand, all of which may affect the Company's ability to leverage Mr. Rak's expertise effectively and realize the anticipated benefits of his appointment. The ongoing disputes in Ukraine and Palestine also continue to pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

