All references to dollar amounts herein are references to Canadian Dollars

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCID: MIVOF) ("Miivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced and increased non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") of $4,400,000 from the sale of 8,800,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.50 per Unit. Due to interest following announcement of the Offering on December 18, 2025, and in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and applicable pricing requirements under Exchange policies, the Company increased the Offering amount by 800,000 Units or $400,000.

Each Unit pursuant to the Offering consists of one (1) common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half-of-one (1/2) non-transferrable Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.75 per Warrant Share until July 30, 2027.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for marketing its AI-powered chief financial officer and management platform, AI CFO, in an expanding number of countries and for general working capital purposes.

Certain insiders of the Company participated in the Offering, which constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation requirements set out in section 5.5(a) and the minority shareholder approval requirements set out in section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the insider participation did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

In connection with the Offering, the Company intends to pay fees in accordance with the policies of the Exchange, cash commissions totalling $201,600, being 7.0% of proceeds received and 403,200 non-transferable Common Share purchase warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant") equal to 7.0% of Units issued to subscribers introduced to the Company by eligible finders in accordance with the policies of the Exchange. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) Common Share at an exercise price of $0.75 per Common Share until July 30, 2027.

All securities issued under the Offering, including securities issuable on exercise thereof, will be subject to a hold period expiring May 31, 2026, in accordance with the rules and policies of the Exchange and applicable Canadian securities laws.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Miivo Holdings Corp.

Miivo is transforming how small-and-medium sized enterprises ("SMEs") access financial intelligence by leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver enterprise-grade business insights at SME scale. The Company's AI CFO platform empowers small and medium-sized businesses to optimize operations, improve financial performance, and accelerate growth through data-driven decision-making. Guided by a leadership team with extensive experience in technology and AI, Miivo is positioned at the forefront of the rapidly expanding AI SaaS market for SME solutions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, statements regarding the expectations of management regarding the proposed Offering, the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, closing conditions for the Offering, the expiry of hold periods for securities distributed pursuant to the Offering, Exchange approval of the proposed Offering, the platform's market availability, anticipated user adoption, the Company's ability to capture market share in the AI SaaS sector, planned platform enhancements, expansion of AI capabilities, integration with additional business software ecosystems, strategic partnerships, and Miivo's ability to leverage its proprietary AI technologies to drive growth and innovation within the SME sector and achieve commercial adoption within the AI SaaS market. Such statements are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including that the Company may not complete the Offering on terms favorable to the Company or at all; the Exchange may not approve the Offering; the proceeds of the Offering may not be used as stated in this news release; the Company may be unable to satisfy all of the conditions to the Closing; risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, such as market acceptance of the platform, competition from established financial software providers, technological advancements by competitors, cybersecurity risks, regulatory changes, market fluctuations, and unpredictable shifts in consumer demand, all of which may hinder the Company's ability to achieve commercial success and establish itself as a leader in the AI SaaS market. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

