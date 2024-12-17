Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.12.2024
Revolution im Wasserstoffmarkt: Diese Aktie könnte der nächste Überflieger sein!
WKN: A2QQHE | ISIN: CA06683R1010 | Ticker-Symbol: AC00
17.12.2024 00:06 Uhr
Crystal Intelligence and Banxa Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Compliance for Embedded Crypto Solutions

Finanznachrichten News

Banxa's strengthening of its compliance capabilities comes amid new measures introduced by Australian crypto regulations

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Intelligence, a leading blockchain intelligence firm, has announced a strategic partnership with Banxa, a trusted payments infrastructure provider enabling embedded crypto solutions. This collaboration will leverage Crystal Intelligence's cutting-edge compliance and monitoring technology to bolster Banxa's security operations as Australia's crypto industry adapts to heightened regulatory requirements.

Crystal Intelligence Logo

The partnership comes as the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) issues a consultation paper. Under the proposed framework, companies offering certain digital assets must secure an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL) if the digital assets are financial products. Meanwhile they may also need to comply with the AML/CTF regime, which requires robust compliance technology, such as the solutions Crystal offers.

"This partnership will strengthen Crystal's presence in the Australian market and provide essential benefits for Banxa in terms of regulatory and compliance frameworks. In the rapidly evolving landscape of digital assets, companies should enhance their capabilities with investigative tools like Crystal to navigate these fast-changing environments effectively," says Navin Gupta, CEO of Crystal Intelligence.

"At Banxa, our mission is to empower businesses by providing the payments infrastructure that facilitates seamless movement of money across the globe. We help businesses navigate the complexities of the crypto ecosystem, making it easier to move funds quickly and efficiently. With robust compliance measures in place, we offer a trusted, best-in-class solution to our global clients. Our collaboration with Crystal strengthens this capability, ensuring we meet the highest standards of crypto compliance while supporting rapid adoption and growth in an ever-evolving financial landscape," says Holger Arians, Co-CEO of Banxa.

To learn more about Crystal's compliance and investigative services click here

About Banxa

Banxa is the leading infrastructure provider for enabling embedded crypto - empowering businesses to embed crypto seamlessly into their existing platforms and unlocking new opportunities in the rapidly evolving crypto economy. Through an extensive and growing network of global and local payment solutions and regulatory licenses, Banxa helps businesses provide seamless integration of crypto and fiat for global audiences with lower fees and higher conversion rates. Headquartered in the USA, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, the Banxa team is building for a world where global commerce is run on digital assets. For further information visit www.banxa.com.

About Crystal Intelligence

Crystal is a leading blockchain intelligence firm empowering financial institutions, law enforcement and regulators with real-time blockchain analysis, investigative and compliance solutions. Our solution helps financial institutions comply with global anti-money laundering regulations efficiently. Investigators and government agencies use Crystal's cutting-edge technology and unique real-time intelligence to solve crypto investigations. Available as a free blockchain explorer, SaaS, or API.
www.crystalintelligence.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581920/Crystal_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/crystal-intelligence-and-banxa-announce-strategic-partnership-to-enhance-compliance-for-embedded-crypto-solutions-302332554.html

