LONDON (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump and SoftBank Group Chief Executive officer Masayoshi Son announced that the company will invest $100 billion in U.S. over the next four years. The investment is expected to create over 100,000 new American jobs in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and related critical infrastructure.SoftBank - which has offices across the United States - is an investment holding company with stakes in the world's leading AI, smart robotics, and telecommunications providers.In 2016, the company pledged $50 billion in U.S. investments; since then, they have invested more than $70 billion in more than 300 U.S.-based technology companies.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX