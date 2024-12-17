WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) and tier-one automotive supplier DENSO CORPORATION have announced plans to reinforce their long-term partnership to bolster the procurement of autonomous driving (AD) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) technologies.For over 10 years, onsemi has been supplying DENSO with the latest intelligent automotive sensors to enhance ADAS and AD performance.As a mark of their collaboration, DENSO intends to acquire onsemi shares on the open market, aiming to further enhance their long-term relationship.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX