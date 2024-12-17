DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - MVM Group reached an agreement to acquire E.ON's energy retail and customer solutions business in Romania. As per the deal, MVM will purchase E.ON's 68% share in E.ON Energie Romania and its 98% share in E.ON Asist Complet.
E.ON Energie Romania is one of the largest gas and electricity providers in Romania, with around 3.4 million customers. E.ON Assist Complet is a regional service company providing infrastructure installation and maintenance related energy services.
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025.
