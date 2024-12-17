4basebio Plc - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 17

17 December 2024

4basebio PLC

("4basebio" or the "Company")

Directorate Change

17 December 2024 - 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB) ("4basebio" or the "Company"), which develops and commercialises the large scale manufacture of synthetic DNA as well as nanoparticle delivery solutions, announces the appointment of Alan Malus as Independent Non-executive Director of the Company, as of 16 December 2024.

Mr. Alan Joseph Malus, Independent Non-executive Director

Mr. Malus has over 18 years of experience in life sciences and diagnostics, having most recently served as Corporate Executive Vice President and President of the Laboratory Products and Services Segment at Thermo Fisher Scientific. He joined Thermo Fisher in 1998, holding numerous executive positions including President Analytical Technologies Group, President Lab Products Group, and President Customer Chanels Group. Prior to this, Mr. Malus spent nearly 15 years in the automotive industry, working with Ford, Chrysler, and Textron Inc., where he served as Vice President of Finance.

Since 2023, Mr. Malus has been a Director at Industrial Physics Inc. He also serves as Director at Azenta Life Sciences. Previously, he served as a Director at PHC Holdings Corporation in Japan (2021 to 2022).

Mr. Malus graduated from the University of Michigan in 1981, starting his career as a financial analyst at Ford in 1984 and moving to Chrysler in 1986.

Pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies, the following information is disclosed in respect of Mr. Alan Joseph Malus (aged 65):

Current Directorships Previous Directorships held in the past five years USA Japan Azenta Inc. PHC Holdings Corporation Industrial Physics, Inc

Mr. Malus holds no Ordinary Shares, and no options or warrants over Ordinary Shares. There is no further information regarding Mr. Malus that is required to be disclosed under the AIM Rules.

