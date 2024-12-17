Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.12.2024
WKN: A3CWA4 | ISIN: GB00BMCLYF79
16.12.24
17:35 Uhr
14,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
17.12.2024 08:06 Uhr
4basebio Plc - Directorate Change

Finanznachrichten News

4basebio Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 17

This Announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 as retained as part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 as amended ("EUWA") and as it may be modified from time to time by or under domestic law including, but not limited to, by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310). Upon the publication of this Announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

17 December 2024

4basebio PLC

("4basebio" or the "Company")

Directorate Change

17 December 2024 - 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB) ("4basebio" or the "Company"), which develops and commercialises the large scale manufacture of synthetic DNA as well as nanoparticle delivery solutions, announces the appointment of Alan Malus as Independent Non-executive Director of the Company, as of 16 December 2024.

Mr. Alan Joseph Malus, Independent Non-executive Director

Mr. Malus has over 18 years of experience in life sciences and diagnostics, having most recently served as Corporate Executive Vice President and President of the Laboratory Products and Services Segment at Thermo Fisher Scientific. He joined Thermo Fisher in 1998, holding numerous executive positions including President Analytical Technologies Group, President Lab Products Group, and President Customer Chanels Group. Prior to this, Mr. Malus spent nearly 15 years in the automotive industry, working with Ford, Chrysler, and Textron Inc., where he served as Vice President of Finance.

Since 2023, Mr. Malus has been a Director at Industrial Physics Inc. He also serves as Director at Azenta Life Sciences. Previously, he served as a Director at PHC Holdings Corporation in Japan (2021 to 2022).

Mr. Malus graduated from the University of Michigan in 1981, starting his career as a financial analyst at Ford in 1984 and moving to Chrysler in 1986.

Pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies, the following information is disclosed in respect of Mr. Alan Joseph Malus (aged 65):

Current DirectorshipsPrevious Directorships held in the past five years
USAJapan
Azenta Inc.PHC Holdings Corporation
Industrial Physics, Inc

Mr. Malus holds no Ordinary Shares, and no options or warrants over Ordinary Shares. There is no further information regarding Mr. Malus that is required to be disclosed under the AIM Rules.

Enquiries

4basebio PLC

Dr. Heikki Lanckriet

+44 (0)1223 967 943

Nominated Adviser

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson / Ed Downes

+44 (0)20 7213 0880

Joint Broker

RBC Capital Markets

Rupert Walford / Max Avison / Kathryn Deegan

+44 (0)20 7653 4000

Joint Broker

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited

Geoff Nash / Nigel Birks

+44 (0)20 7220 0500

Notes to Editors

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is an innovation driven life biotechnology company focused on accelerating the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high-performance synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform. The Company's objective is to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high-quality synthetic DNA products for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use as well as development of target specific non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads in patients.


