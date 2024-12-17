Oscillate Plc - Operational Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 17

17 December 2024

Oscillate PLC

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

Operational Update

The BoardofOscillate plc (AQSE Ticker: MUSH) the exploration company with a focus on natural "white hydrogen", is pleased to provide shareholders with the following operational update on its activity in Minnesota, U.S.A.

Highlights:

Field operations underway

Search for Hydrogen Gas in fault lines from geological mapping

Land access permitting ongoing

The Company is pleased to provide an update to shareholders with much awaited field work commencing for the detection of White Hydrogen. Our Minnesota field team, have commenced work using the hydrogen sensing device are deploying it across the various land packages which have been prioritised and dictated by the geology in the northern part of our licence areas. We have commenced our on-site works for hydrogen detection, the output from this data collection along with the soil parameters that will be encountered during this work phase, will be the data used to build our comprehensive data set and more importantly catalogue hydrogen which has been detected below the surface. This information will be integrated into our data sets for a holistic view of this first phase of works.

A more detailed review of regional surface geology will now commence as this will have a major influence on how any data collected will be interpreted. The Company is also working on a statistical method for data analyses in addition to constructing a preliminary geological model consisting of a regional cross section through the survey area that will show the depth and thickness of the various formations.

As part of the land access we are now in the process of front running the geological model and addressing other areas in our acreage for field activities, this will fall in line with our programme and will enable us to compile a larger model and overall map of the area which will be used in 2025 to define further field works.

Steve Xerri, CEO of Oscillate commented: "This important milestone of starting our field detection programme for hydrogen is key in the first stages of our field programme, we look forward to communicating initial success with our ultimate goal over the next few months of identifying hotspot areas for potential drill sites."

Jack Keyes, Technical Consultant, said: "Now that the field work has started we will begin to focus on the detailed evaluation of any gas samples encountered, there possible source rock and the type of terrain we are seeing in the area, and review how these shallow sediments relate to hydrogen exploration."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

