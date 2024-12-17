Logistics Reply, the Reply Group company specializing in innovative supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce that LEA Reply, its modular and cloud-native platform for supply chain execution, has successfully completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR). Reinforcing its alignment with Amazon Web Services (AWS) best practices; LEA Reply continues to deliver on its commitment to providing secure, scalable, and forward-thinking solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the logistics and supply chain sectors.

The AWS Foundational Technical Review, based on the AWS Well-Architected Framework, reflects a comprehensive review of LEA Reply's architecture. By meeting AWS's stringent standards in security, reliability, performance, and operational excellence, Logistics Reply ensures that its platform is built to help customers tackle the complex challenges of modern supply chains. This validation also highlights the platform's ability to integrate AWS's capabilities to empower businesses with cutting-edge tools for scalability, data protection, and efficiency.

"The AWS Foundational Technical Review certification is a testament to our commitment to innovation, security, and reliability. said Enrico Nebuloni, Executive Partner at Reply. In a time when cybersecurity is a critical concern, this recognition reassures our customers that LEA Reply meets the highest standards of security, scalability, and operational resilience. By leveraging AWS infrastructure and adhering to its best practices, we provide a robust, cloud-native platform designed to handle the complexities of modern supply chains. This milestone strengthens our position as a trusted partner, enabling businesses to mitigate risks, enhance performance, and ensure business continuity with confidence."

The AWS FTR Validation underscores LEA Reply's capacity to address core challenges faced by supply chain professionals today:

Resilience : Enhanced security measures protect critical operations and data.

: Enhanced security measures protect critical operations and data. Agility : Scalable solutions that adapt to business growth and market shifts.

: Scalable solutions that adapt to business growth and market shifts. Efficiency : Optimized performance through adherence to proven architectural frameworks.

: Optimized performance through adherence to proven architectural frameworks. Cost-Effectiveness: Smart cloud resource management ensures value for investment.

By embedding AWS best practices into its DNA, Logistics Reply continues to deliver innovation that empowers supply chain leaders to navigate disruption, seize opportunities, and maintain a competitive edge.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

Logistics Reply

Logistics Reply is the Reply group company specialized in delivering state-of-the-art software to transform supply chains, blending modularity with enhanced connectivity, to meet the dynamic demands of modern warehousing and logistics. Our solutions ensure seamless collaboration between systems, humans and machines, creating a digital footprint orchestrating advanced automation. We optimize warehouse efficiency through smart robotics and enhance operational decision-making with AI. With over 25 years of pioneering experience, we lead clients through their digital transformation, ensuring rapid value and lasting quality. Discover our innovative software solutions at www.lea-reply.com.

