NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer (PFE) issued its full-year 2025 guidance and reaffirmed full-year 2024 guidance. Pfizer expects 2025 adjusted EPS to be in a range of $2.80 to $3.00, reflecting expected operational growth of 10% to 18%, year-over-year, from the midpoint of 2024 baseline guidance. Pfizer anticipates full-year 2025 revenues to be in the range of $61.0 to $64.0 billion. The company expects full-year 2025 operational revenue growth, year-over-year, in a range of approximately flat to 5% from the midpoint of 2024 baseline guidance, which excludes 2024 non-recurring items.Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and CEO, stated: 'We've been successful in delivering on our goal of $4 billion in net operating expense savings through 2024 from our cost realignment program, with an additional $500 million still expected to come in 2025. Additionally, in support of our ongoing efforts to improve gross margin performance, we will work to make additional progress with our Manufacturing Optimization Program in the coming year.'