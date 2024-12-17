WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. or BD (BDX), and health care technology company Babson Diagnostics, announced Tuesday an expansion of fingertip blood collection and testing technologies for use by U.S. health systems and other large provider networks in settings like urgent cares, doctor offices and other ambulatory care settings.This innovative blood testing process integrates BD's MiniDraw Capillary Blood Collection System with Babson's BetterWay technologies to enable test results from as few as six drops of capillary blood collected from a patient's finger.With this less-invasive alternative to venipuncture blood draws, samples can be collected and prepared by any trained health care worker, including those without prior phlebotomy experience.This novel capillary solution enables care providers to improve access to blood testing in underserved locations that do not have phlebotomy capabilities, while lowering common barriers to testing such as fear of needles and logistical challenges.The commercial partnership is an expansion of BD and Babson's collaboration to advance capillary blood testing, which started in 2016 and has since evolved into a strategic partnership.BetterWay blood testing has been available in retail settings since May 2024, expanding access to blood collection to new locations, including local pharmacies. This continued expansion will bring it to patients in ambulatory care sites throughout the United States.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX