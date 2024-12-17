Sino-American Silicon (SAS) says it will suspend production at its solar cell factory in Taiwan from Jan. 7 to Feb. 4. SAS, a Taiwan-based solar ingot and wafer, cell and module manufacturer, has announced plans to temporarily suspend production at its cell manufacturing facility in Yilan county, on the northeastern part of the island. The company said it would halt production at its solar cell factory in Taiwan from Jan. 7 to Feb. 4, following media reports suggesting that weak demand in the solar sector has prompted the decision. It said in a filing to the Taiwanese stock exchange that it will ...

