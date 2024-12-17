UniDoc Health Corp. Reflects on a Year of Growth and Innovation

Strategic Partnerships and AI Integration Position UniDoc as an eHealth Solution

UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE:UDOC)(FRA:L7T)(OTCQB:UDOCF) ("UniDoc," or the "Company"), an innovator in the eHealth sector, is proud to present its year in review, highlighting a series of achievements that underscore its progress toward transforming healthcare delivery. From partnerships to technological advancements, UniDoc has laid a foundation for continued growth and commercialization in 2025 and beyond.

Key Takeaways:

Secured partnerships with industry leaders like HP Inc. and Carefluence to expand eHealth solutions globally.

Transitioned to commercialization with multiple H3 Health Cube deployments in Europe.

Launched NEIL Connect, an AI-driven software platform enhancing diagnostic precision and healthcare interoperability.

"2024 has been a pivotal year for UniDoc, marked by strategic collaborations and initial product sales," said Antonio Baldassarre, CEO of UniDoc Health Corp. "Our advancements reflect our commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility and shareholder value. These achievements validate our vision of reshaping healthcare delivery through innovation and partnerships."

Expanding Global Reach Through Partnerships

UniDoc strengthened its position as a global eHealth innovator by forging partnerships with leading organizations. A strategic OEM agreement with HP Inc. enabled the integration and global distribution of HP products within UniDoc's H3 Health Cube platform. The collaboration resulted in UniDoc receiving its first purchase order from HP for 10 AI-equipped H3 Health Cubes, destined for deployment in Italian pharmacies across four regions.

Further enhancing its capabilities, UniDoc partnered with Carefluence to embed Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) based interoperability into its telehealth solutions. This integration facilitates seamless data exchange across electronic health records (EHRs) and healthcare IT systems, improving care coordination and patient safety.

Advancing AI and Predictive Analytics

This year saw the launch of NEIL Connect, UniDoc's software platform designed to replicate in-person consultations. By integrating advanced diagnostic tools and secure communication technology, NEIL Connect aims to bridge the gap between traditional and virtual healthcare, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes.

In collaboration with DocBox Inc., UniDoc expanded its AI capabilities to be available for use in emergency room operations, introducing predictive analytics to manage non-urgent ER visits. These innovations aim to reduce overcrowding and improve patient care efficiency by predicting health declines and enabling proactive intervention.

Initial Product Deployments

UniDoc achieved initial product deployment milestones, including the shipment of its first AI-equipped H3 Health Cubes to commercial clients. These deployments included units for the Aiutamoli a Vivere Foundation in Italy, the Municipality of Aliano, and Ukraine's largest children's hospital, Okhmatdyt. These efforts are aiming to bring essential healthcare services to underserved and conflict-affected regions.

Recognition and Market Expansion

The Italian government designated UniDoc's H3 Health Cube as preferred equipment for eHealth initiatives in rural regions. This recognition led to an initial order from the Municipality of Aliano and established UniDoc as a preferred supplier for upcoming regional tenders.

Organizational Strengthening

To support its commercialization efforts, UniDoc welcomed Austin Thornberry as Chief Financial Officer. With a background in corporate finance and growth strategy, Mr. Thornberry's leadership strengthens UniDoc's financial foundation as it scales its operations.

Looking Ahead

"As UniDoc moves into 2025, we believe the Company is poised to build on this year's accomplishments. With a robust pipeline of innovations, partnerships, and deployments, UniDoc aims to continue delivering cutting-edge eHealth solutions that address global healthcare challenges," concludes Baldassarre.

