Rheinmetall's stock experienced a notable decline on Tuesday, dropping 2.0% to €611.20 after opening at €621.00. This temporary setback comes against the backdrop of an extraordinary year for the defense contractor, which has seen its share value surge by more than 118% over the past twelve months, securing its position as the second-strongest performer in the DAX index, trailing only Siemens Energy. The company's remarkable trajectory is further highlighted by its substantial recovery from the 52-week low of €280.30 recorded in December 2023, supported by robust quarterly results showing a 39.53% revenue increase to €2.45 billion and earnings per share of €3.11.
Analysts Maintain Bullish Outlook
Market experts remain confident about Rheinmetall's future prospects, with consensus projections pointing to a target price of €698.25, suggesting significant upside potential from current levels. This optimistic outlook is reinforced by the company's strong financial performance and anticipated dividend increase from €5.70 to €7.71 per share in the coming year, reflecting sustained business growth and market confidence.
AdRheinmetall Stock: New Analysis - 17 December
Fresh Rheinmetall information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.Read our updated Rheinmetall analysis...