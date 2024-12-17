The Ranger-Page land package covers six historic mines and is ideally situated in Idaho's Silver Valley near Interstate 90 with year-round access to power, water, local infrastructure and a workforce skilled in exploration and mining

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2024) - Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to report findings from the final interpretation report received on the reconnaissance induced polarization and resistivity (IP) surveys previously completed at Silver Dollar's Ranger-Page Project in Idaho's Silver Valley.





Figure 1: Plan view of the Coeur d'Alene Mining District and location of the Ranger-Page Project.

Durango Geophysical Operations (DGO) carried out IP surveys over portions of the Ranger-Page mineral production trend, and their final report has provided additional insights into the IP results previously reported. Silver Dollar is incorporating DGO's conclusions and recommendations into its target development model to fine-tune drill hole collar locations, orientations, and depths to test the various targets; and to determine which prospects require additional fieldwork to define potential targets worthy of drill testing.

A key takeaway from the final report is the identification of two new prospects that justify follow-up work: the Osburn Prospect is in the immediate footwall of the Osburn Fault, a major structure in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, and the West Buckeye Prospect, a polarization anomaly between the Buckeye and Spring Faults (Figure 2).





Figure 2: Plan view of the Ranger-Page target portfolio with the location of the Osburn and West Buckeye prospects.

Osburn Prospect

At Ranger-Page, Prichard Formation argillites north of the Osburn Fault show a strong baseline polarization response relative to other lithologies on the project (St. Regis and Revett Formations). A detailed review of these data shows a subtle change in the polarization, indicating a unique anomaly approximately 200 meters below ground surface (Figure 3).





Figure 3: Cross section looking west showing the Osburn Prospect polarization anomaly.

Multiple mines and prospects in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District are adjacent to or near the Osburn Fault. At Ranger-Page, the Crown Point mine is in the immediate hanging wall of the Osburn Fault and is the focus of Silver Dollar's exploration drilling program in progress. In the Footwall of the Osburn Fault, the OK vein and the newly identified Osburn Prospect are two examples of interesting exploration prospects.

West Buckeye Prospect

The West Buckey Prospect is an anomalous polarization response identified by DGO in 2022 and verified in their 2024 final interpretation report. The anomaly is interpreted to be near the St. Regis - Revett formation contact and between the Buckeye and Spring faults, which are two important through-going structures within the Ranger-Page land package. The anomaly shown in Figure 4 is also easily identified in raw IP data viewed in Leapfrog Geo 3D modeling software and has a surface expression of 450 meters. This prospect is located in the hanging wall of the Curlew and Tony Veins, which were extracted at the Blackhawk and Page mines immediately north of this area.





Figure 4: Cross section looking west showing the West Buckeye prospect polarization response relative to background polarization seen in typical Ranger-Page host lithologies.

Figure 5: Plan view showing the West Buckeye prospect relative to other targets on the Ranger-Page Project.

"The conclusions and recommendations from the final IP interpretation report have been utilized in refining the drill hole collar locations, orientations, and proposed depths in our current drilling program at the Crown Point Target," said Mike Romanik, President of Silver Dollar. "The pleasant surprise in the final IP report is the addition of two new prospects to the Ranger-Page target portfolio that we plan to followed-up on with soil geochemical surveys during the 2025 field season."





Photo 1: Drilling in progress at the Crown Point Target.

Dale Moore, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar is a dynamic mineral exploration company focused on two of North America's premier mining regions: Idaho's prolific Silver Valley and the Durango-Zacatecas silver-gold belt. Our portfolio includes the advanced-stage Ranger-Page and La Joya projects, along with the early-stage Nora project. The Company's financial backers include renowned mining investor Eric Sprott, our largest shareholder. Silver Dollar's management team is committed to an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing potential acquisitions with a focus on drill-ready projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

