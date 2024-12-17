Ferrari NV, the prestigious luxury automaker, is experiencing a notable downturn in its stock market performance. The company's shares have declined by 1.47 percent, settling at €414.30, marking a significant shift in investor sentiment towards the Italian luxury vehicle manufacturer. This movement comes amid a broader context of market fluctuations, despite the company maintaining its position as a heavyweight in the luxury automotive sector with a substantial market capitalization of €81.4 billion. The current trading pattern suggests a cautious approach from investors towards the premium car manufacturer's stock.

Market Performance Indicators

The recent decline follows what has otherwise been a robust year for Ferrari, with the company recording an impressive 27.15 percent gain over the past twelve months. Adding to the company's financial profile, Ferrari distributed a dividend of €2.44 per share in 2024, while maintaining strong market confidence as evidenced by the Royal Bank of Canada's "Outperform" rating and a price target of €470.

