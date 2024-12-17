BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - TDH Holdings, Inc. (PETZ), a PRC-based company that is an owner, operator and manager of commercial real estate properties, reported net income of $1.32 million, or earnings per share of $0.13, for the first half of 2024, compared to net income of $0.06 million, or income per share of $0.01, prior year. Revenues from continuing operations increased by 13,399.98% to $0.10 million for the first half of 2024.As of June 30, 2024, based on the results of the continuing operations, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $12.91 million, compared to $13.13 million at December 31, 2023.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX