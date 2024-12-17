Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Selected by Popp Communications to Replace Microsoft's Metaswitch Solution

Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced that Popp Communications has chosen Crexendo's NetSapiens Platform as its next-generation replacement for their legacy Microsoft Metaswitch solution.

Microsoft previously announced end-of-life for their Metaswitch MaX UC offering and has also just announced they will be selling off their Metaswitch division which has prompted many service providers to actively seek new and improved partner solutions to support their transition. In this landscape, Crexendo has emerged as the industry's top choice for many of these providers. With hundreds of API integrations, integrated AI applications, and over 5 Million end users, it's easy to see why Frost & Sullivan ranked Crexendo the "Fastest Growing UCaaS Solution in North America" for the second year in a row.

"In an industry facing significant disruption due to Microsoft's decision, service providers are actively seeking not only a replacement, but a superior alternative," said Ryan Cummings, Vice President of Technology for Popp Communications. "We have thoroughly evaluated various leading platforms and concluded that Crexendo's NetSapiens Platform is the ideal choice for us. As we seek a trusted partner, the fact that Crexendo adds over 100,000 new users every month serves as strong validation of their pedigree and innovation."

"We are excited to partner with Popp Communications during this pivotal time," said Jeff Korn, CEO & Chairman of Crexendo. "With the recent changes and continued disruption amongst platform providers leaving many service providers scrambling, the opportunity for Crexendo has never been greater. Crexendo's NetSapiens Platform has rapidly become the preferred choice for service providers transitioning from Metaswitch and other service providers. In a sea of uncertainty, our NetSapiens platform is a strong safe haven. For over 20 years, the same core team has been working on and perfecting the NetSapiens platform. This stability ensures our clients have a dependable foundation for their businesses, even in uncertain times. Our Open APIs allow providers to make the platform their own and distinguish themselves from competitors. In addition, whether a service provider prefers a hosted platform or a facilities-based offering, we have options that align with their business needs and our disruptive sessions not seats pricing model provides a cost-effective approach for service providers to get precisely what they need, allowing them to migrate carefully and manage costs effectively."

Korn continued, "Crexendo has established itself as a formidable player in the telecommunications market, experiencing remarkable success and rapid growth as evident with our recent inclusion on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list of fastest growing companies in North America. Crexendo's service provider partners are thriving, achieving growth rates that are nearly double the industry average. This momentum reflects our commitment to innovation and our focus on providing the most innovative solutions for our partners. As we continue to expand, we remain dedicated to driving excellence and delivering unparalleled value in the cloud communications landscape."

About Crexendo®

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our cloud communications software solutions currently support over five million end users globally, through an extensive network of over 235 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering.

About Popp Communications

POPP Communications, located in Golden Valley, MN, was created by founder and president Bill Popp in 1981 to serve the communication needs of small and medium-sized businesses in the Minneapolis/St. Paul metro area. For more information visit www.popp.com

