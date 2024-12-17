WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leidos (LDOS) announced Tuesday a new prime contract to provide geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) products to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency's (NGA) Office of Geography and Source Strategies Office.The contract has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year optional extensions, and a final six-month optional extension. The contract has a total value $107 million if all options are exercised.Under the contract, Leidos will provide human geographic, topographic, and open-source data products to enhance day-to-day operations for NGA's cartographers, human geographers, toponymists, catalogers, and collectors. The Leidos team will also provide GEOINT products for NGA's Geographic Names Server.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX