WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synopsys (SNPS) and SiMa.ai announced a strategic collaboration to jointly deliver a new solution for automotive companies to accelerate the development of workload-specific silicon and software needed to power artificial intelligence-enabled features in next-generation automobiles. The solution will combine Synopsys' EDA, automotive-grade IP, and hardware-assisted verification solutions with SiMa.ai's machine learning accelerator IP and complete ML software stack application development environment.'Our collaboration with SiMa.ai will provide automotive companies a significant step forward in modernizing their hardware/software co-design processes to meet demand for advanced, in-car experiences that are increasingly costly and complex to deliver,' said Ravi Subramanian, head of the Synopsys Product Management and Markets Group.SiMa.ai is the software-centric, embedded edge machine learning system-on-chip company. SiMa.ai delivers ONE Platform for Edge AI that flexibly adjusts to any framework, network, model, sensor, or modality.