Dienstag, 17.12.2024
WKN: A3D39E | ISIN: US8781553081 | Ticker-Symbol: T9CA
Frankfurt
17.12.24
08:05 Uhr
14,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
17.12.2024 16:14 Uhr
Electronic Team, Inc. Unveils USB Network Gate 11.0 With Webcam and Sound Isolation

Electronic Team, Inc. has announced the release of USB Network Gate 11.0, a professional tool for remote access to USB devices. The latest version introduces webcam and sound isolation features for applications that utilize Microsoft Media Foundation. The new capabilities are available in both per-user and per-session device isolation modes.

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / With USB Network Gate 11.0, webcam and audio isolation are available for applications built on Microsoft Media Foundation, including popular tools like web browsers, Skype, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams. This enhancement guarantees uninterrupted, high-quality video and audio during remote sessions, making remote collaboration as efficient and engaging as in-person meetings.

Additionally, this update ensures that USB multimedia devices connected to a Microsoft account are isolated from those connected to other accounts, thus providing increased security and privacy in multi-user environments. This feature is particularly beneficial for shared workstations and multi-user setups, ensuring that each user can access only their devices and creating a secure, personalized session experience.

USB Network Gate 11.0 also includes various security and compatibility improvements, reinforcing its status as the top choice for remote USB device access across Windows, macOS, and Linux platforms. New drivers have been added to enhance stability, and the updated version comes with numerous improvements and minor fixes for BSOD issues. The development team has dealt with issues during high-speed connections to remote USB 3.0 flash drives on Windows 7 computers and added new drivers for higher stability.

USB Network Gate 11.0 is now available for download on the Electronic Team, Inc. website.

Contact Information:

Doris Lane
Marketing Manager
doris.lane@electronic.us

.

SOURCE: Electronic Team, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
