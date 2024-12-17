Rapala VMC Oyj: Insider Information: Cyrille Viellard appointed as CEO and President of Rapala VMC Corporation

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION, Changes board/management/auditors, December 17, 2024 at 05.30 p.m. EET

The Board of Directors of Rapala VMC Corporation has today appointed Cyrille Viellard as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of Rapala VMC Corporation effective 7.3.2025. Current President and Chief Executive officer Lars Ollberg will continue in his position until the 6.3.2025 and will then retire after serving the company for over 45 years in various roles.

"During the years Lars Ollberg has been a significant contributor to the development of Rapala VMC, and we would like to thank him for his long-term commitment and dedication to the Group. Going forward, speaking for the whole Board of Directors, we would like to express our support for Cyrille Viellard and the Group's executive committee in the execution of the strategy.", says Chairman of the Board of Directors Emmanuel Viellard.

Lars Ollberg notes: "I am pleased of the appointment of Cyrille Viellard. I believe he brings valuable expertise and vision that will drive the company forward. As a new CEO he has a strong background, extensive industry experience, and a deep understanding of Rapala VMC's business.

When I rejoined Rapala VMC in May 2023 my role was to stabilize Rapala VMC's situation and I am proud that I have been able to act as a leader during this transition period.

I would like to thank all employees, customers, and stakeholders for their support and cooperation during this transition. Over the past eight years, Rapala has had five CEOs, and I believe appointment of Cyrille Viellard as CEO will bring the company the continuity it needs along with new growth opportunities."

"I deeply thank Lars Ollberg for his energy, unequalled industry knowledge and stewardship that brought trust and unity in our organization and among our stakeholders. With our strong team, I feel greatly honoured to continue implementing our defined Rapala VMC roadmap to further strengthen our operational excellence and exciting brands.", says Cyrille Viellard.

Cyrille Viellard (born 1977, MBA, ESSEC Graduate School of Management, Paris) has worked at Rapala VMC Corporation since 2014. Prior to joining the Rapala VMC Group Cyrille Viellard worked for Selectarc Welding & Brazing Group and Bosch Group. He has acted as the Deputy CEO of Rapala VMC Corporation since 2023 while at the same time managing the Group's EMEA and Latin America business region. Prior to that he has worked with the Group's European distribution management and business development and later managed VMC Pêche, Group's hook business since 2020. Cyrille Viellard has been a member of the Rapala VMC Group's executive committee since 2015.

Emmanuel Viellard

Chairman of the Board

For additional information, please contact: Tuomo Leino, Investor Relations (tel. +358 9 7562 540)

About Rapala VMC Corporation

Rapala VMC Group is the world's leading fishing tackle company with a largest distribution network in the industry. The Group is a global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, and the UK. The Group's brand portfolio includes leading brands in the industry such as Rapala, VMC, Sufix, 13Fishing as well as Okuma in Europe. The group, with net sales of EUR 222 million in 2023, employs some 1 400 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

