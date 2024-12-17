Epeu Next Level unveiled a hydrogen-plasma heating system at a recent event in Germany, its home market. It claims the system can easily replace gas boilers in apartment buildings, but it has failed to explain why it apparently contradicts the first law of thermodynamics. From pv magazine Germany If you enter the search term "hydrogen plasma" into an internet search engine, the first entry you get is for the "Wendelstein X-7" nuclear fusion reactor in Greifswald, Germany. The second result takes you to the website of Epeu Next Level Hydrogen, a German manufacturer of hydrogen heaters from Duisburg. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...