Listening & Learning: Reflections from GoDaddy's 'We Love Our Customers' Event

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / GoDaddy



Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

By Kristy Nicholas

At GoDaddy, we're proud to be the place where millions of people come to build their businesses. Being entrusted with our customers' dreams is a privilege we don't take lightly.

At a recent We Love Our Customers event we organized outside Seattle, Washington, we were reminded that while our platform strives to support customers at every step, their needs evolve as quickly as technology.

To continue to serve them well, we've got to understand their current challenges and aspirations.

As our CEO, Aman Bhutani, said, "There's really no substitute for listening to them directly."

We Love Our Customers was an in-person event, hosted by GoDaddy leadership, that allowed us to do just that - connect directly with small business owners, hear their stories, and gain insights into how we can best respond to their ever-changing priorities.

The purpose of the event was simple yet powerful - listening. Small business owners are incredibly busy, and while we spend countless hours researching, watching trends, and spending time in the field, these face-to-face conversations allow us to dive deeper in a meaningful way.

We were inspired by the entrepreneurs we met. Whether it was a career coaching company representing a major pivot for its founder or a tea brand uniting people over new, unique blends, these ventures are more than just businesses-they are lifelines, legacies, and opportunities to change lives.

For many of our customers, GoDaddy plays a significant role in their day-to-day operations

Hearing firsthand about what they love, as well as the challenges they face, gave us invaluable context around how our tools accelerate their growth and where they need more support.

We walked away from this event not only with a deeper understanding of how to improve but also with a renewed sense of gratitude for the trust our customers place in us. Here are some of our biggest takeaways from the day:

Customers welcome simple ideas about how to make their business better. A great place to source ideas is GoDaddy's Resources blog and LinkedIn group.

Trust consistently came up in conversations. Trust is important to our customers, and we work hard to continue earning it because they trust us with their ideas.

Customers are often hesitant to switch from the software they used when they started their business. Functionality being introduced via GoDaddy Airo will soon make it easier for customers to keep up with the latest technologies through GenAI.

We're grateful to everyone who attended this event, as well as every customer who shares feedback, ideas, and concerns with us. This input is essential in shaping the future of our products.

We feel fortunate to be part of their journeys and are excited to continue building tools that help them achieve their ambitions.

At GoDaddy, we're committed to evolving alongside our customers, and events like this are just one way we ensure we're truly listening and learning from those who matter most.

