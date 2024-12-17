EQS-News: Multitude P.L.C.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Multitude P.L.C. - Multitude Capital Oyj issues EUR 20 million in subsequent senior guaranteed unsecured bonds
Gzira, 17 December 2024 - Multitude p.l.c., a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40G1Q, ISIN: MT0002810100) ("Multitude", "Company" or "Group") is pleased to announce the issuance of EUR20 million subsequent senior guaranteed unsecured bonds (the "Subsequent Bonds") through its wholly owned Finnish subsidiary, Multitude Capital Oyj (the "Issuer") under the Issuer's existing bond framework (NO0013259747) with maturity in July 2028 (the "Bonds"). Following the issuance of the Subsequent Bonds, the outstanding amount under the Bonds is EUR 100 million. Multitude P.L.C. acts as guarantor for the Bonds. In connection with issuance of the Subsequent Bonds, the Issuer subscribed the Subsequent Bonds in full and the Subsequent Bonds are expected to be sold by the Issuer to selected investors at a later stage.
The net proceeds from the sales of the Subsequent Bonds to the investors will be used to, inter alia, finance transaction costs and general corporate purposes of the Group.
The Subsequent Bonds carry a floating rate coupon of 3 month Euribor plus 6.75 per cent. The Bonds are currently listed on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds, an application will be made for the Bonds to be listed on the corporate bond list at Nasdaq Stockholm.
Fitch Ratings Inc. has previously assigned Multitude P.L.C. with a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' (positive). The Bonds have been assigned a credit rating of B+/RR4 by Fitch Ratings Inc.
Pareto Securities acted as the bookrunner in the Subsequent Bonds' issuance.
