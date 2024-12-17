BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NISN), Tuesday announced additional share repurchases under its $15 million share buyback program, announced on October 9, 2024.As of today, the company has repurchased 121,341 shares at an average price of $8.68 per share, amounting to $1.05 million.The announcement comes as Nisun believes that its shares are trading at an undervalued price and at a price-to-earnings ratio lower than the industry average.The supply chain solutions provider expects the repurchases to be accretive to earnings per share.Currently, Nisun's stock is trading at $5.28, down 2.91 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX