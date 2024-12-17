New Amsterdam Invest N.V., distribution to shareholders

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Amsterdam Invest N.V. (the "Company", or "New Amsterdam Invest", or "NAI"), a commercial real estate company listed on Euronext Amsterdam, announces a second distribution to shareholders, today.

At the shareholders' meeting on 21 June 2024, the following proposal for the payment of an interim dividend was adopted: "Interim dividend payment for financial year 2024 (2.25% in June 2024 and - explicitly subject to (possible) future prior approval of the Supervisory Board - 2.25% in December 2024)". For the sake of completeness, we note that this refers to a second distribution of €0.225 per ordinary share in NAI, of which €0.1125 is an interim dividend subject to 15% dividend tax, and € 0.1125 is a distribution of share premium free of dividend tax.

The payment of €0.225 per ordinary share will be made to the shareholders this month. The relevant dates are as follows:

24 December ex dividend date 27 December record date 31 December payment date

About New Amsterdam Invest

New Amsterdam Invest is a commercial real estate company listed at Euronext Amsterdam with operating companies in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The main objective of New Amsterdam Invest is running commercial activities including the owning, (re-)developing, acquiring, divesting, maintaining, letting out and/or otherwise operating commercial real estate, all in the broadest possible meaning.

All information about New Amsterdam Invest, including its principles and objectives can be found on the company website: www.newamsterdaminvest.com

Disclaimer

Elements of this press release contain or may contain information about New Amsterdam Invest N.V. within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect NAI's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to NAI's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

