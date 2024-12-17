Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 17 décembre/December 2024) - Further to bulletin 2024-1207, the Exchange has determined that Restart Life Sciences Corp. has now met the continued listing requirements.

In accordance with Policy 3, section 5.1, the .X extension will be removed from the symbol.

_________________________________

Suite au bulletin 2024-1207, la Bourse a déterminé que Restart Life Sciences Corp. a maintenant satisfait aux exigences de maintien de l'inscription.

Conformément à la politique 3, section 5.1, l'extension .X sera supprimée du symbole.

Issuer/ Emetteur : Restart Life Sciences Corp. Old symbol/Vieux symbole : HEAL.X New symbol/ Nouveau symbole : HEAL Effective Date/ Date effective : Le 18 DEC 2024

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)