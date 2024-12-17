Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, announced the appointment of Mauro Atalla as Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer, effective January 5, 2025. Atalla will report to Chair and CEO Dave Regnery as part of the executive leadership team and will lead the product development, innovation and sustainability strategies for Trane Technologies globally.

"We're excited to welcome Mauro as our new Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer," said Dave Regnery, chair and CEO of Trane Technologies. "Innovative technology is paramount to advancing our purpose-driven strategy. Mauro will be a great addition to our team as we continue to innovate for our customers, create value for our shareholders and contribute to a sustainable future."

As Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer, Atalla will be responsible forleveraging technologies that drive innovation and business growth and deliver sustainable solutions to the global market. He will focus on integrating technologies into product road maps to align with the company's 2030 Sustainability Commitments.

Atalla is an accomplished professional with more than 26 years of experience in the industrial sector, spending time in both the aerospace and buildings industries. In his most recent position as senior vice president of Engineering Technology at Collins Aerospace Systems, Atalla led a team of 21,000 engineers globally. In this role, he was responsible for technology development, product safety and cybersecurity and sustainability. He also played a critical role in the successful integration of the engineering organizations during the Rockwell Collins acquisition in 2018 and the merger between United Technologies and Raytheon in 2020.

Atalla has a doctorate in engineering mechanics from Virginia Tech and a Master of Business Administration from Duke University. He is a recognized expert in his field, having been elected Fellow by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers in 2023, and recognized by SAE International with the 2024 Aerospace Executive Award honoring the Wright Brothers.

Atalla will succeed Paul Camuti, who will retire at the end of the year. Camuti joined Trane Technologies in 2011 as executive vice president and Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer leading engineering, innovation and sustainability for the company.

"Paul has had a long and distinguished career in technology and innovation. He played a pivotal role in shaping Trane Technologies' sustainability strategy, technology roadmaps and helping to advance innovation to drive performance. We're grateful for his many contributions and wish him the very best in his retirement," said Regnery.

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechologies.com.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws, which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to our sustainability innovations and commitments, and the anticipated impact of these innovations and commitments. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

